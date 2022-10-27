French Open: Satwik-Chirag advances to quarterfinals; Srikanth, Prannoy lose

Indian men's doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty registered a straight-game win over Man Wei Chong-Kai Wun Tee of Malaysia in the pre-quarterfinals of the French Open at the Stade Pierre de Coubertin on Thursday.

Satwik-Chirag defeated Wei Chong-Wun Tee 21-16, 21-14 in a match that lasted for just 40 minutes.

With this win, the world no. 8 Indian duo advanced to the quarterfinals of the Super 750 event.

Also Read Sankar Muthusamy reaches quarterfinals, Unnati Hooda loses at BWF World Junior Championships

They will take on world no. 1 Takuro Hoki-Yugo Kobayashi on Friday.

Rasmus Gemke beats Kidambi Srikanth

World No. 11 Kidambi Srikanth went down to Rasmus Gemke in a three-game thriller in a men's singles pre-quarterfinal match later on the day.

Srikanth won the first game 21-19 when he showed better awareness and cruised to take the lead. But Srikanth was outclassed in the next two games.

The Dane shuttler put up an aggressive show against Srikanth’s laid-back effort to engage him in netplay. The world no. 16 played over-the-net hard pushes to foil Srikanth’s effort. He also used cross-court smashes to great effect to get the better of the Indian shuttler.

Gemke eventually won the second and third games 21-19, 21-19 and advanced to the quarterfinals.

The other Indian in action, H.S. Prannoy lost to China’s G.Z. Lu 19-21, 22-20, 19-21 in the Round of 16.