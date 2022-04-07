Korea Open pre-quarterfinal: India's Srikanth defeats Israel's Zilberman

India's Kidambi Srikanth took 33 minutes to defeat Israel's Misha Zilberman on Thursday to move into the quarterfinals of the Korea Open. Srikanth secured a comfortable 21-18, 21-6 win.

Zilberman, having been a top-40 player until recently, has had good practise of battling it out against top seeds. He was in peak form as he took on the Indian, who himself has been in good shape lately.

Having defeated Zilberman in their previous face-off, the world no. 12 Indian walked into their latest fixture to display amazing skill and athleticism, thus sailing through the closely-contested first set with a score of 21-18. In the second set, Srikanth set his foot down on the gas and propelled himself to an easy 21-6 win, securing himself a spot in the Round of 8.

Earlier, Srikanth had made an impressive start to his singles campaign, progressing to the pre-quarterfinals with a straight game win over his opponent Liew Daren at the Korea Open Super 500 badminton tournament on Wednesday.