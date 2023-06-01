Thailand Open: Kiran George advances to quarterfinals

India’s Kiran George continued his winning run by defeating World No. 26 China’s Weng Hong Yang in the men’s singles pre-quarterfinals in straight games at the Thailand Open Super 500 tournament in Bangkok on Thursday.

George brushed aside the Malaysia Masters runner-up Hong Yang with the score of 21-11, 21-19. Yang defeated K. Srikanth in the first round.

The Odisha Open 2022 Champion will now face the winner of the pre-quarterfinal match between Ng Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong and Toma Junior Popov of France on Friday.

Later today, Lakshya Sen will face Li Shifeng of China in another men’s singles round of 16 clash.

In men’s doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty face Bagas Maulana and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri of Indonesia in the pre-quarterfinals.

Saina Nehwal and Ashmita Chaliha in women’s singles are the other Indian shuttlers who will be in action today.

The BWF World Tour is divided into six levels, namely World Tour Finals, four Super 1000, six Super 750, seven Super 500, and 11 Super 300 in order. One other category of the tournament, the BWF Tour Super 100 level, also offers ranking points.

The Super 500 is a Grade 2 (level 4) event in the BWF tournament ranking system.