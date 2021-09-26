Kiran George wins Polish International title

Kerala's Kiran George, who won the Badminton Association of India's recent trials to pick the team for the Thomas Cup, defeated Singapore's Jia Heng Jason Teh 13-21, 21-14, 21-13 and won the men's singles title in the Polish International at Zakopane on Sunday.

That should take the 21-year-old, currently ranked 101 in the BWF World rankings, into the top 100.

Meanwhile Singapore's Yue Yann Jaslyn defeated India's Samiya Imad Farooqui 21-11, 21-9 for the women's title.

Indians had mixed luck in the doubles with Ishaan Bhatnagar and Sai Pratheek winning the men's title while Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost in the women's final.

The results (finals)

Men's doubles: Ishaan Bhatnagar & Sai Pratheek (Ind) bt Rory Easton & Zach Russ (Eng) 21-18, 27-25.

Women's doubles: Margot Lambert & Anne Tran (Fra) bt Treesa Jolly & Gayatri Gopichand (Ind) 21-10, 21-18.