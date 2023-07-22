Korea Open 2023: Satwiksairaj, Chirag through to men’s doubles final

Indian men’s doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated China’s Wang Chang and Liang Weikeng 21-15, 24-22 on Saturday to move into the final of the Korea Open.

In the final, they will face one of South Korea’s Seung-jae Seo and Min-hyuk Kang or Indonesia’s Fajar Alfian and Muhammed Rian Ardianto.

The duo has already won the Swiss Open and Indonesia Open titles to go with the Asian Champions gold medal this year.

