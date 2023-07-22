MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

GetImageContent.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Korea Open 2023: Satwiksairaj, Chirag through to men’s doubles final

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will play in the final of the Korea Open.

Published : Jul 22, 2023 14:22 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File image of Indian badminton players Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (R).
File image of Indian badminton players Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (R). | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

File image of Indian badminton players Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (R). | Photo Credit: PTI

Indian men’s doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated China’s Wang Chang and Liang Weikeng 21-15, 24-22 on Saturday to move into the final of the Korea Open.

In the final, they will face one of South Korea’s Seung-jae Seo and Min-hyuk Kang or Indonesia’s Fajar Alfian and Muhammed Rian Ardianto.

The duo has already won the Swiss Open and Indonesia Open titles to go with the Asian Champions gold medal this year.

More to follow...

Related Topics

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy /

Chirag Shetty

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Korea Open 2023: Satwiksairaj, Chirag through to men’s doubles final
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND-W vs BAN-W Live Score 3rd ODI: IND 103/2; Mandhana, Deol partnership pulls India closer
    Team Sportstar
  3. Emerging Asia Cup: India A starts as firm favourites against Pakistan A in final
    PTI
  4. IND-W vs BAN-W: Fargana Hoque becomes first Bangladesh player to score hundred in women’s ODIs
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, July 22
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Dhruv Jurel: Ready to take on the world with Mamba Mentality

Shayan Acharya
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

Ramji Srinivasan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Korea Open 2023: Satwiksairaj, Chirag through to men’s doubles final
    Team Sportstar
  2. Veteran badminton official K. Pani Rao passes away
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. Korea Open 2023: Satwik-Chirag pair qualifies for semifinals
    PTI
  4. Korea Open 2023: Satwik-Chirag pair reaches quarterfinals; Prannoy, Priyanshu bow out
    Team Sportstar
  5. Korea Open 2023: Prannoy, Rajawat enter second round; Sindhu, Srikanth lose
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Korea Open 2023: Satwiksairaj, Chirag through to men’s doubles final
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND-W vs BAN-W Live Score 3rd ODI: IND 103/2; Mandhana, Deol partnership pulls India closer
    Team Sportstar
  3. Emerging Asia Cup: India A starts as firm favourites against Pakistan A in final
    PTI
  4. IND-W vs BAN-W: Fargana Hoque becomes first Bangladesh player to score hundred in women’s ODIs
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, July 22
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment