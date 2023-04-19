Badminton

Lakshya Sen in reserves in Indian squad for Sudirman Cup Finals 2023

Lakshya Sen has been included as a reserve in the Indian squad for the Sudirman Cup Finals 2023, which is scheduled to be held in Suzhou, China from May 14 to 21, 2023.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 19 April, 2023 17:18 IST
Chennai 19 April, 2023 17:18 IST
India’s Lakshya Sen in action.

India’s Lakshya Sen in action. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Lakshya Sen has been included as a reserve in the Indian squad for the Sudirman Cup Finals 2023, which is scheduled to be held in Suzhou, China from May 14 to 21, 2023.

Lakshya Sen has been included as a reserve in the Indian squad for the Sudirman Cup Finals 2023, which is scheduled to be held in Suzhou, China from May 14 to 21, 2023.

The two top-ranked Indian men’s singles players H S Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth are part of the main squad along with Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty and Dhruv Kapila/MR Arjun for men’s doubles ties.

On the women’s side, P V Sindhu and reigning national champion Anupama Upadhaya will take part in the singles event while Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly and Ashwini Ponappa/Tanisha Crasto are the women’s doubles pairs.

K. Sai Pratheek and Tanisha is the sole mixed doubles pair in the squad.

Aakarshi Kashyap is the second reserve.

India is in Group C along with Malaysia, Chinese Taipei and Australia.

Read more stories on Badminton.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Who is Priyanshu Rajawat, the Orleans Masters champion?

Sankar Muthusamy: A world feat with beginnings in a small Chennai badminton academy

Sindhu uses pause in golden pursuit to appreciate diamonds

Slide shows

Happy New Year: Messi, Kohli and other sports stars who welcomed 2023 in style

In pictures: Best of 2016 Rio Olympics

Revisiting history: A look back at India's Olympic medallists

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us