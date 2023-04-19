Lakshya Sen in reserves in Indian squad for Sudirman Cup Finals 2023

Lakshya Sen has been included as a reserve in the Indian squad for the Sudirman Cup Finals 2023, which is scheduled to be held in Suzhou, China from May 14 to 21, 2023.

The two top-ranked Indian men’s singles players H S Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth are part of the main squad along with Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty and Dhruv Kapila/MR Arjun for men’s doubles ties.

On the women’s side, P V Sindhu and reigning national champion Anupama Upadhaya will take part in the singles event while Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly and Ashwini Ponappa/Tanisha Crasto are the women’s doubles pairs.

K. Sai Pratheek and Tanisha is the sole mixed doubles pair in the squad.

Aakarshi Kashyap is the second reserve.

India is in Group C along with Malaysia, Chinese Taipei and Australia.