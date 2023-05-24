Badminton

Malaysia Masters: Kidambi Srikanth through to second round; Ashmita, Aakarshi exit

Ashmita went down to world no. 10 Han Yue of China in straight games (21-17, 21-17). Aakarshi, too, suffered a straight-game defeat to world no. 1 and world champion Akane Yamaguchi.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 24 May, 2023 13:07 IST
India’s Srikanth Kidambi in action.

India’s Srikanth Kidambi in action. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Ashmita Chaliha and Aakarshi Kashyap made a first-round exit at the Malaysia Masters, a Super 500 badminton tournament, in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

Ashmita, who qualified for the finals on Tuesday, went down to world no. 10 Han Yue of China in straight games (21-17, 21-17). Aakarshi, too, met with a similar fate, losing to world no. 1 and world champion Akane Yamaguchi in straight games (21-17, 21-12).

Kidambi Srikanth, easily cruised against Toma Junior Popov of France 21-12, 21-16 in the men’s singles event to enter the second round.

Also Read | After Sudirman Cup flop show, Indian shuttlers eye good outing at Malaysia Masters

Later today, double Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu will take on Line Christopherson in her first-round match at the event, which also carries points in the Race to Paris - BWF Olympic Qualification.

Prannoy will look to amend his recent defeat to Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei when the duo meet in the first round. Lakshya Sen, meanwhile, will face Loh Kean Yew.

