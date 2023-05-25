Malaysia Masters: Sindhu, Prannoy through to quarters

India’s ace shuttler P V Sindhu defeated Japan’s Aya Ohori in straight games to enter the Malaysia Masters quarterfinals on Thursday.

The sixth seeded Indian defeated her Japanese opponent in 40 minutes with a scoreline of 21-16, 21-11.

H S Prannoy came from behind after losing the first game against China’s Li Shi Feng to enter quarterfinal 13-21, 21-16, 21-11.

Other Indians in contention include Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen.

This event is a part of Road to Paris, qualification for Paris Olympics 2024.

More to follow