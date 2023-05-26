Badminton

WATCH: 211-shot rally in women’s doubles quarterfinal at Malaysia Masters 2023

The ongoing Malaysia Masters 2023 saw an unbelievably long 211 shot rally between Malaysia's Pearly Tan/ Thinaah Muralitharan and Rena Miyaura/ Ayako Sakuramoto of Japan in the women's doubles quarterfinals.

Chennai 26 May, 2023 09:55 IST
Malaysia's Thinaah Muralitharan and Pearly Tan against Japan's Rena Miyaura and Ayako Sakuramoto at the Malaysia Masters quarterfinals. | Photo Credit: AP

The ongoing Malaysia Masters 2023 saw an unbelievably long 211 shot rally between Malaysia’s Pearly Tan/ Thinaah Muralitharan and Rena Miyaura/ Ayako Sakuramoto of Japan in the women’s doubles quarterfinals.

The ongoing Malaysia Masters 2023 saw an unbelievably long 211 shot rally between Malaysia’s Pearly Tan/ Thinaah Muralitharan and Rena Miyaura/ Ayako Sakuramoto of Japan in the women’s doubles quarterfinals on Thursday.

The rally took place in the third game after both the pairs had one game each to their name with the score reading 21-17, 18-21, 16-14 favouring the Malaysian pair.

With fast paced exchanges, the rally lasted for almost four minutes as Tan dealt the final blow to the Japanese pair with her drop shot as Sakuramoto failed to read the shot.

The Malaysian pair won the game 21-17, 18-21, 21-19.

This rally is believed to be one of the longest in badminton history with the previous one being a 195-shot rally between South Korea’s Baek Ha-na/Lee Yu-rim and China’s Du Yue/Li Wen Mei at the 2022 Korea Open.

