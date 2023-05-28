Badminton

Malaysia Masters 2023 Finals, LIVE Score: HS Prannoy to face China’s Weng Hong Yang in title clash

Malaysia Masters 2023: Catch the LIVE updates, highlights, score and updates as HS Prannoy takes on China’s Weng Hong Yang

Team Sportstar
Last Updated:   28 May, 2023 13:23 IST
India's H. S. Prannoy in action.

India's H. S. Prannoy in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Malaysia Masters 2023 tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. India’s H. S. Prannoy will face Weng Hong Yang of China.

May 28, 2023 13:11
Prannoy’s road to final
  • defeated Chou Tien Chen (Chinese Taipei) 16-21, 21-14, 21-13
  • defeated Li Shi Feng (China) 13-21, 21-16, 21-11
  • Quarterfinal- won against Kenta Nishimoto (Japan) 25-23, 18-21, 21-13
  • Semifinal- won against Christian Adinata (Indonesia) 19-17* (retired hurt)
May 28, 2023 12:57
DID YOU KNOW

Prannoy is the first Indian male shuttler to enter the tournament’s final since its inception in 2009.

May 28, 2023 12:42
PREVIEW

India’s HS Prannoy advanced to the final of Malaysia Masters​​on on Saturday after his opponent Christian Adinata of Indonesia was forced to retire during the game due to a knee injury.

Prannoy led 19-17 in the first game when Adinata twisted his knee cap and had to be taken off the court on a wheelchair.

Facing the opponent for the first time, Prannoy powered his way to an 11-1 lead. Unforced errors, however, crept into the Indian’s game, allowing the qualifier to claw his way back into the game. Adinata remained in hunt till 17-17 when his backhand poke at a shot landed into the side gallery and handed Prannoy a one-point lead. The Indonesian was injured on the next point and had to end his contention.

Prannoy will face China’s Weng Hong Yang in the title clash.

Malaysia Masters is the first event for the Road to Paris- the qualifying cycle for Paris 2024 Olympics.

Read more stories on Badminton.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Who is Priyanshu Rajawat, the Orleans Masters champion?

Sankar Muthusamy: A world feat with beginnings in a small Chennai badminton academy

Sindhu uses pause in golden pursuit to appreciate diamonds

Slide shows

Happy New Year: Messi, Kohli and other sports stars who welcomed 2023 in style

In pictures: Best of 2016 Rio Olympics

Revisiting history: A look back at India's Olympic medallists

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us