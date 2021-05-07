Badminton Badminton BAI seeks clarity on qualification scenarios after Malaysian Open postponement Badminton Association of India (BAI) has reached out to the world body, Badminton World Federation (BWF), seeking clarity on the qualification scenario for its shuttlers after the Malaysian Open was postponed on Friday. V. V. Subrahmanyam HYDERABAD 07 May, 2021 19:28 IST The Malaysia Open Super 750 tournament, one of badminton's last two Olympic qualifying events, was on Friday postponed, dealing a severe blow to the qualification hopes of India's Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth. - AP V. V. Subrahmanyam HYDERABAD 07 May, 2021 19:28 IST Badminton Association of India (BAI) has reached out to the world body, Badminton World Federation (BWF), seeking clarity on the qualification scenario for its shuttlers after the Malaysian Open was postponed on Friday.“It’s really unfortunate that the crucial qualifier had to be postponed in this way, but that is the time we live in now. Though four of our players have already qualified, and there are a few more including Saina [Nehwal] and [Kidambi] Srikanth who can still make it,” BAI General Secretary Ajay Singhania said in a media release on Friday.Indians who have already made the cut for the Olympics include P.V. Sindhu, B Sai Praneeth and the men's doubles pairing of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy. Malaysia Open postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic; huge blow for Saina, Srikanth “With the postponement of Malaysia Open, the qualification hopes of remaining Indian players now depends on the final qualifying event--Singapore Open (June 1-6). Singapore has suspended flights from India due to the recent surge in Covid-19 cases. However, BAI is in touch with the Singapore Badminton Association and is trying to find the best possible way regarding the mandatory 21-day quarantine rule.“We will do whatever best possible can be done to find a better way out so that the shuttlers get the chance to secure the Olympic berths if there’s scope and opportunity,” Singhania said. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.