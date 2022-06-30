Badminton

Sindhu scripts comeback win to reach Malaysia Open quarterfinals

PV Sindhu scripted a fine comeback performance to beat world no. 20 Chaiwan to reach the Malaysia Open quarterfinals on Thursday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Kuala Lumpur 30 June, 2022 08:40 IST

Sindhu, seeded seventh, set up a clash with Phittayaporn Chaiwan, a 21-year-old from Thailand, who held the number one ranking in world junior ranking and also was part of the bronze medal-winning team at the Uber Cup in Bangkok.   -  AP

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Kuala Lumpur 30 June, 2022 08:40 IST

PV Sindhu beat  Thailand's Phittayaporn Chaiwan in a comeback 19-21, 21-9, 21-14 win to reach the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Open Super 750 tournament on Thursday.

Sindhu will face the second-seeded Tai Tzu-ying in the quarterfinal.

MORE TO FOLLOW

Read more stories on Badminton.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App