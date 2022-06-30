Badminton Badminton Sindhu scripts comeback win to reach Malaysia Open quarterfinals PV Sindhu scripted a fine comeback performance to beat world no. 20 Chaiwan to reach the Malaysia Open quarterfinals on Thursday. Team Sportstar Kuala Lumpur 30 June, 2022 08:40 IST Sindhu, seeded seventh, set up a clash with Phittayaporn Chaiwan, a 21-year-old from Thailand, who held the number one ranking in world junior ranking and also was part of the bronze medal-winning team at the Uber Cup in Bangkok. - AP Team Sportstar Kuala Lumpur 30 June, 2022 08:40 IST PV Sindhu beat Thailand's Phittayaporn Chaiwan in a comeback 19-21, 21-9, 21-14 win to reach the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Open Super 750 tournament on Thursday.Sindhu will face the second-seeded Tai Tzu-ying in the quarterfinal. MORE TO FOLLOW Read more stories on Badminton. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :