Bansod, Manjunath clinch singles title at All India Senior Ranking tournament

Eighth-seeded Mithun Manjunath of Railways and second-seeded Malvika Bansod of Airports Authority of India won the men’s and women’s singles titles respectively in the BAI Series Senior National Badminton tournament on Thursday.



Mithun got the better of former World Junior No.1 Aditya Joshi of Uttaranchal with a 21-15, 21-4 in the men’s singles final.



In the women’s singles final, Bansod shocked top-seed Aakarshi Kashyap of Chhattisgarh, who last week won a senior ranking tournament, with a 21-15, 21-9 in 42 minutes.



The wildcard duo of Rohan Kapoor and Sanjana Santosh ended their dream run in style clinching the mixed doubles title with a 21-14, 21-13 win over Dhruv Rawat and Shikha Gautam.

The make-shift combination of Simran Singhi and Khushi Gupta got it right when they defeated Telangana’s K. Vennala and V. Shiryanshi 21-16, 21-13 in the women’s doubles final.



G. Krishna Prasad and P. Vishnuvardhan Goud provided some cheer to the host when they clinched the men’s doubles title outplaying Kerala’s P.S. Ravikrishna and Sankarprasad Udayakumar in the final.



Former World No.1 and London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal, Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary to Telangana Government, IT, gave away the prizes.