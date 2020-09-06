National camp to be held in Hyderabad from September 7

An Indian contingent of 26 will take part in a national coaching camp to be held at the P. Gopichand academy in Hyderabad from September 7 to 17, 2020 after the Sports Authority of India gave a green signal to the proposal on Sunday.

The proposal for the camp had been made keeping in mind the Thomas and Uber Cup, which begins from October 3 in Aarhus, Denmark.

The players will stay at the academy and not a hotel as had been initially proposed, for better safety of the players from COVID-19 infection.

The national players who will train at the coaching camp are: B. Sai Praneeth, P. Kashyap, K. Srikanth, Sikki Reddy, Ashwini Ponnappa, and Saina Nehwal. There will also be seven coaches, four support staff and three sparring partners.

All players, coaches and support staff would have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR test for COVID-19 before they travel to Hyderabad and would only be allowed in the academy only after they produce a COVID-19 negative certificate.

They will be isolated and tested again on the sixth day of their quarantine and would be allowed in the field of play after having cleared the second round of COVID -19 tests.

'Important tournament'

Speaking about the national camp, P. Gopichand, India's chief national coach, said, "I am very happy that SAI and [Badminton Association of India] have been proactive in ensuring that sporting activities can start early. I am happy this camp is starting because the Thomas and Uber Cup is an important tournament and I hope we get some good results there."

Srikanth welcomed the move. He said, "I am happy to be back to the camp and start competing again."

Sikki Reddy said, "Looking at the competition it is good to have a team practice and members of the other States present at the camp as we missed training in a group and training in a group motivates the players to do better.

"This also brings in added responsibilities for everyone and we have to be really careful now and make sure everyone follows all the protocols that have been put in place because it's not just you but others around you as well."

Dr. Monika, assistant director, SAI, is being sent to the Gopichand academy to educate the players and staff on the protocols to be followed and precautions to be taken for COVID-19. Monika has been involved in setting up COVID protocols in SAI, Bengaluru, and conducting sensitisation programmes for hockey players who tested positive for the disease.