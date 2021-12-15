National ranking badminton starts December 16

The first national ranking badminton tournament in nearly two years -- the BAI Series Senior (men and women) -- will be held at Fireball BA, Mogappair East from December 16-22.

The competition, which will feature men's and women's singles and doubles and mixed doubles, has received a record 2,000 entries. World No. 57 Subhankar Dey and 77th-ranked Kiran George will be the star attractions in the men' s singles category. Siril Verma and Priyanshu Rajawat are the prominent absentees in men's singles.

Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashmita Chaliha Malavika Bansod, Ira Sharma are the top players in women's singles.



Sankar Muthusamy, Rithvik Sanjeevi, Sathish Kumar and Siddhanth Gupta will be the local players who have recently performed creditably at the international level.

The qualifying rounds will be held from December 16-19 and the main draw in all events will be held between December 19-22.