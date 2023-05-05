Badminton

National Badminton selection trials for Asian Games 2023: Sai-Tanisha upsets Rohan-Sikki Reddy, Srikanth and Lakshya win

Team Sportstar
Hyderabad 05 May, 2023 13:35 IST
FILE PHOTO: Srikanth Kidambi in action during his second-round match against Kodai Naraoka at the All England Open at the Utilita Arena, Birmingham, on March 16, 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen won their respective matches in the badminton selection trials for the Asian Games 2023 at the Jwala Gutta Academy of Excellence in Hyderabad on Friday. Priyanshu Rajawat, however, lost to Siddhanth Gupta.

New spin serve trend catching on with Indian badminton players

Lakshya, meanwhile, thrashed B. Sai Praneeth in straight games to remain in contention for a place.

In a surprising result, Priyanshu, who won his first Super Series title at Orleans Masters in April, went down to Siddhanth in straight games.

Mithun Manjunath in men’s singles, and Malvika Bansod and Aakarshi Kashyap in women’s singles also won their respective matches.

In mixed doubles, the young mixed doubles pairing of Sai Pratheek and Tanisha Crasto upset top seeds Rohan Kapoor-N. Sikki Reddy 21-17, 24-22 in the first round.

In another mixed doubles clash, Hariharan Amsakarunan and V.S. Varshini also won their first-round match against Hemanagendra Babu T. and Kanika Kanwal in straight games 22-20, 23-21.

There are four pairings in mixed doubles. All of them will play against each other in three matches to decide the qualifiers.

List of Players for Asian Games 2023 selection trials:
Men’s Singles
Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Priyanshu Rajawat, Mithun Manjunath, Sai Praneeth, Maisnam Meiraba, Bharat Raghav, Ansal Yadav, Siddhant Gupta
Women’s Singles
Aakrshi Kashyap, Malvika Bansod, Ashmita Chaliha, Aditi Bhat, Unnati Hooda, Alisha Naik, Shriyanshi Valishetty, Anupama Upadhyay
Men’s Doubles
MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila, Krishna Prasad/Vishuvardhan, Suraj Goala/Pruthvi Roy, Nithin HV/Sai Pratheek.
Women’s Doubles
Ashwini Bhat/Shikha Gautham, Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponnappa, Radhika Sharma/Tanvi Sharma
Mixed Doubles
Rohan Kapoor/Sikki Reddy, Sai Pratheek/Tanisha Crasto, Hariharan/Varshini, Hemagendra Babu/Kanika Kanwal.

