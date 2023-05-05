National Badminton selection trials for Asian Games 2023: Sai-Tanisha upsets Rohan-Sikki Reddy, Srikanth and Lakshya win

Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen won their respective matches in the badminton selection trials for the Asian Games 2023 at the Jwala Gutta Academy of Excellence in Hyderabad on Friday. Priyanshu Rajawat, however, lost to Siddhanth Gupta.

Srikanth got past Ansal Yadav in a men’s singles encounter 21-12, 21-11, whereas, in the battle of two youngsters in women’s singles, Ashmita Chaliha prevailed over Unnati Hooda 21-18, 20-22, 21-17.

Lakshya, meanwhile, thrashed B. Sai Praneeth in straight games to remain in contention for a place.

In a surprising result, Priyanshu, who won his first Super Series title at Orleans Masters in April, went down to Siddhanth in straight games.

Mithun Manjunath in men’s singles, and Malvika Bansod and Aakarshi Kashyap in women’s singles also won their respective matches.

In mixed doubles, the young mixed doubles pairing of Sai Pratheek and Tanisha Crasto upset top seeds Rohan Kapoor-N. Sikki Reddy 21-17, 24-22 in the first round.

In another mixed doubles clash, Hariharan Amsakarunan and V.S. Varshini also won their first-round match against Hemanagendra Babu T. and Kanika Kanwal in straight games 22-20, 23-21.

There are four pairings in mixed doubles. All of them will play against each other in three matches to decide the qualifiers.