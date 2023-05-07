National Badminton selection trials for Asian Games 2023: Srikanth, Lakshya join Prannoy in Indian squad

Hyderabad

Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen won their respective men’s singles matches on the fourth and final day of the badminton selection trials for the Asian Games 2023 at the Jwala Gutta Academy of Excellence here on Sunday.

Srikanth defeated Siddhanth Gupta 21-13, 21-16, while Lakshya identically thrashed Mithun Manjunath on the final day of the qualification event. The wins meant they made a cut into the Indian squad for the Asian Games to be held in September-October in Hangzhou. Srikanth and Lakhsya will join H.S. Prannoy in the three-member Indian men’s singles squad.

Also Read | New spin serve trend catching on with Indian badminton players

In women’s singles, Ashmita Chaliha recovered from a game down to beat Malvika Bansod three-setter 7-21, 21-15, 21-9. Anupama Upadhyaya too played a three-setter to get the better of Unnati Hooda 21-16, 21-23, 21-18.

Based on the aggregate results put up over the last four days, Ashmita, Malvika and Anupama completed India’s four-member women’s singles squad, spearheaded by P.V. Sindhu.

In mixed doubles, meanwhile, Sai Pratheek and Tanisha Crasto, the unbeaten duo, got a walkover against Hemanagendra Babu and T. Kanika Kanwal, while Rohan Kapoor and N. Sikki Reddy beat Hariharan Amsakarunan and V.S. Varshini 21-13, 21-18.

There are a total of ten slots available for grabs at the selection trials: three each in men’s and women’s singles, one each in men’s and women’s doubles and two in mixed doubles.