Odisha Open Super 100 set to begin on January 25

Odisha Open Super 100, the first ever International badminton tournament of Badminton World Federation (BWF) in Odisha is all set to begin at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium (JNIS), Cuttack on Tuesday.

About three hundred fifty players from as many as seventeen countries are participating in this tournament and will be played in four courts at JNIS Cuttack. The matches would be played in five categories, i.e. men's singles, women's single, men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles.

Since the tournament is played as per the covid guidelines and therefore no spectators will be allowed to enter into the stadium. Covid tests of all players, technical officials, volunteers have been conducted, after their arrival at Bhubaneswar and only those found negative will be allowed to enter into stadium premises.

Legendary Badminton coach, Pullela Gopichand arrived in the city today and interacted with the players practising at JN Indoor Stadium and encouraged them for their events ahead.

While all out efforts are made by the organisers to make the tournament a grand success, State sports minister Tushar Kanti Behera on Monday expressed his good wishes for the success of the tournament.

"It is a matter of pride for our state to host such a prestigious sports event," Behera said.

"I hope each members of the organising team will exhibit their same zeal and enthusiasm, which they had shown during hosting of other international sports events in the state, for making this tournament a grand success," he added.

Nileen Kumar, Secretary of Odisha State Badminton Association and Organising Secretary of Odisha Open Super 100, thanked department of sports and youth services for their cooperation for extending whole hearted support for organising this tournament.

"This tournament is obviously going to add another landmark in Odisha's glorious sports journey and take one step closer to Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik's dream to convert state capital Bhubaneswar as the sports capital of the country," said Kumar.