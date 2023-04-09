Priyanshu Rajawat vs Magnus Johannesen, Orleans Masters Final: Preview, head-to-head record, live streaming info

PREVIEW

India’s Priyanshu Rajawat stormed into the finals of the Orleans Masters Super 300 badminton tournament with a straight-games demolition of Ireland’s Nhat Nguyen on Saturday.

Also Read Priyanshu Rajawat reaches Orleans Masters final after win over Nguyen, HIGHLIGHTS

The 21-year-old, who was part of the India team that won the 2022 Thomas Cup, will face Denmark’s Magnus Johannesen in the summit clash. This will be the first-ever meeting between the two shuttlers.

While Rajawat has reached the final without dropping a game in any of his four matches, Johannesen has had to work extremely hard. The Dane was twice taken to a deciding third game - during his round of 16 match against Indonesia’s Christian Adinata (Johannesen won 22-24, 21-16, 23-21) and semifinal against China’s Lei Lax Xi (Johannesen won 10-21, 21-15, 21-19).