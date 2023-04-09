Badminton

Priyanshu Rajawat vs Magnus Johannesen, Orleans Masters Final: Preview, head-to-head record, live streaming info

Team Sportstar
09 April, 2023 06:33 IST
FILE PHOTO: Indian badminton player Priyanshu Rajawat.

FILE PHOTO: Indian badminton player Priyanshu Rajawat. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL/The Hindu

Here’s all you need to know about the 2023 Orleans Masters men’s singles final between India’s Priyanshu Rajawat and Denmark’s Magnus Johannesen.

PREVIEW

India’s Priyanshu Rajawat  stormed into the finals of the Orleans Masters Super 300 badminton tournament with a straight-games demolition of Ireland’s Nhat Nguyen on Saturday.

The 21-year-old, who was part of the India team that won the 2022 Thomas Cup, will face Denmark’s Magnus Johannesen in the summit clash. This will be the first-ever meeting between the two shuttlers.

While Rajawat has reached the final without dropping a game in any of his four matches, Johannesen has had to work extremely hard. The Dane was twice taken to a deciding third game - during his round of 16 match against Indonesia’s Christian Adinata (Johannesen won 22-24, 21-16, 23-21) and semifinal against China’s Lei Lax Xi (Johannesen won 10-21, 21-15, 21-19).

At what time does Priyanshu Rajawat vs Magnus Johannesen Orleans Masters final begin?
The 2023 Orleans Masters men’s singles final between India’s Priyanshu Rajawat and Denmark’s Magnus Johannesen could begin at 3:15PM IST on Sunday, April 9.
Where to watch Priyanshu Rajawat vs Magnus Johannesen Orleans Masters final?
The 2023 Orleans Masters men’s singles final between India’s Priyanshu Rajawat and Denmark’s Magnus Johannesen will be broadcast live on Sports18 and streamed on JioCinema.

