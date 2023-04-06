Badminton

Orleans Masters: From Ashwini Ponnappa to Arjun-Dhruv - which Indians are in action today?

Priyanshu, Manjunath, Arjun-Dhruv and Ashwini Ponnappa will be among the key Indian players to watch out for in Orleans Masters pre-quarterfinals on Thursday.

Team Sportstar
06 April, 2023 11:49 IST
FILE PHOTO: M.R. Arjun, left, and Dhruv Kapila in action against Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen in the BWF World Championships in Tokyo on August 24, 2022. 

FILE PHOTO: M.R. Arjun, left, and Dhruv Kapila in action against Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen in the BWF World Championships in Tokyo on August 24, 2022.  | Photo Credit: AP

Rising Indian men’s doubles duo M.R. Arjun-Dhruv Kapila will look to seal their place in the quarterfinal of Orleans Masters, a Super 300 badminton tournament, in France on Thursday when they face Kenya Mitsuhashi and Hiroki Okamura of Japan.

The world no. 54 Arjun-Dhruv won their first-round match in straight games.

Also Read
Orleans Masters: Saina, Sameer exit; Manjunath, Rajawat progress

In men’s singles, emerging shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat will face his biggest challenge today as the world no. 78 Indian shuttler goes up against top seed Kenta Nishimoto in the pre-quarterfinal.

Rajawat defeated countryman Kiron George in straight games in the opening round.

Mithun Manjunath, the world no 54, who put up a superlative performance against higher-ranked Viktor Svendsen, will look to seal his place in the quarterfinal as he takes on unheralded Chinese player Chi Yu Jen.

Tanya Hemanth, the only Indian who remains in the fray in women’s singles, has her work cut out against Japanese Natsuki Nidaira, the Asian Team Championship bronze medallist.

Hemanth, ranked 61st in the world, won her first-round match in straight games against LeOnice Huet.

In women’s doubles, veteran Ashwini Ponnappa will pair up with Tanisha Crasto as they confront LI Yi Jing and Luo Xu Min of China.

Tanisha will also be up for a place in the mixed doubles quarterfinal when she partners Sai Pratheek against Chen Tang Jie and Toh Eei Wei of Malaysia.

Indians in action today:
Kenta Nishimoto vs Priyanshu Rajawat - 2 PM IST
Chi Yu Jen vs Mithun Manjunath - 2:40 PM
Sai Pratheek-Tanisha Crasto vs Chen Tang Jie-Toh Eei Wei 3 PM IST
Tanya Hemanth vs Natsuki Nidaira - 3:20 PM IST
LI Yi Jing-Luo Xu Min vs Tanisha Crasto-Ashwini Ponnappa 7:20 PM IST
Kenya Mitsuhashi-Hiroki Okamura vs M.R. Arjun-Dhruv Kapila 8 PM IST

The live streaming of the Orleans Masters 2023 is available on BWF TV, the official YouTube channel of the Badminton World Federation.

