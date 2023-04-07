Orleans Masters: From Priyanshu Rajawat to Arjun-Dhruv - which Indians are in action today?

Priyanshu Rajawat, the emerging Indian shuttler, will face Chi Yu Jen of China in the quarterfinal of Orleans Masters, a Super 300 badminton tournament, in France on Friday.

Yu Jen defeated the other Indian men’s singles player Mithun Manjunath to set up the round-eight clash with Priyanshu.

Priyanshu, the world no. 58, did the most astounding job in the pre-quarterfinal as he notched up a stunning straight-game win over top seed Kenta Nishimoto, the winner of last week’s Madrid Spain Masters title.

In the first round, too, Priyanshu defeated fellow India Kiron George in straight games.

Priyanshu and Yu Jen have not played each other before. The Indian will hope to get a step closer to his first title on the World Tour today.

M.R. Arjun and Dhruva Kapila in men’s doubles are the other Indians in the fray for a place in the quarterfinals. In the round of 16, they defeated Japanese Kenya Mitsuhashi and Hiroka Okamura in a three-setter.

On Friday, the world no 27 Indian pair will be up against second-seeded Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin of Indonesia. This will be their first meeting on the BWF World Tour.

Indians in action today: Priyanshu Rajawat vs Chi Yu Jen - 6:30 PM IST M.R. Arjun-Dhruv Kapila vs Leo Rolly Carnando-Daniel Marthin - 10 PM IST

The live streaming of the Orleans Masters 2023 is available on BWF TV, the official YouTube channel of the Badminton World Federation.