Syed Modi International 2024: Sindhu, Dhruv-Tanisha pair reach finals

Top seed P V Sindhu registered a comfortable win over teenager Unnati Hooda to reach the final of the Syed Modi India International, a BWF World Tour Super 300 tournament, in Lucknow on Saturday.
Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu defeated the 17-year-old Hooda 21-12, 21-9 in 35 minutes. The 29-year-old Indian will face China’s Luo Yu Wu in the summit clash.
In mixed doubles, Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto booked their spot in the final with a 21-16, 21-15 victory over China’s Zhou Zhi Hong and Yang Jia Yi. Dhruv and Tanisha will take on Thai duo of Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran for the title.
Later in the day, Tanisha will be in action along with Ashwini Ponnappa in the women’s doubles semifinals.
Lakshya Sen, Priyanshu Rajawat, the women’s doubles duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, and the men’s doubles pairs Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy-K. Sai Pratheek and Ishaan Bhatnagar-Sankar Prasad Udayakumar will also play on Saturday.
