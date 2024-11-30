 />
Syed Modi International 2024: Sindhu, Dhruv-Tanisha pair reach finals

Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu defeated the 17-year-old Unnati Hooda 21-12, 21-9 in 35 minutes. The 29-year-old Indian will face either Thailand’s Lalinrat Chaiwan or China’s Luo Yu Wu in the summit clash.

Published : Nov 30, 2024 13:37 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s P V Sindhu defeated compatriot Unnati Hooda in the women’s singles semifinals of the Syed Modi India International in Lucknow on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/THE HINDU
Top seed P V Sindhu registered a comfortable win over teenager Unnati Hooda to reach the final of the Syed Modi India International, a BWF World Tour Super 300 tournament, in Lucknow on Saturday.

Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu defeated the 17-year-old Hooda 21-12, 21-9 in 35 minutes. The 29-year-old Indian will face China’s Luo Yu Wu in the summit clash.

In mixed doubles, Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto booked their spot in the final with a 21-16, 21-15 victory over China’s Zhou Zhi Hong and Yang Jia Yi. Dhruv and Tanisha will take on Thai duo of Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran for the title.

Later in the day, Tanisha will be in action along with Ashwini Ponnappa in the women’s doubles semifinals.

READ | Parupalli Kashyap: We have superstars and money but badminton as a sport hasn’t grown

Lakshya Sen, Priyanshu Rajawat, the women’s doubles duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, and the men’s doubles pairs Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy-K. Sai Pratheek and Ishaan Bhatnagar-Sankar Prasad Udayakumar will also play on Saturday.

