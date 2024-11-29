Parupalli Kashyap: We have superstars and money but badminton as a sport hasn’t grown

Parupalli Kashyap was a star during his playing days. The former India shuttler, with a career-high ranking of sixth in the world, is one of only two players to win the ongoing Syed Modi International twice and remembers the public frenzy back then.

Now, back as a coach, he has been guiding Shriyanshi Valishetty from the sidelines. Even though the 17-year old went down fighting to China’s Luo Yu Wu in the quarterfinals, Kashyap was optimistic of her future. He wasn’t as hopeful about Indian badminton, though, in an exclusive chat with Sportstar:

On Shriyanshi’s loss

Shriyanshi Valishetty, coached by Parupalli Kashyap, lost in the quarterfinals of the Syed Modi India International, in Lucknow on Friday. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/THE HINDU

A little disappointed because she didn’t capitalise on the conditions in the third game. She was quite brilliant actually and she is still coming up. So, quarterfinals was a good show. She was better than her opponent today, reading the conditions well but maybe, there were some jitters. Self-belief has to improve but it will come as winning a few quarters and semis matches will help. It looks very positive. She is one of the good stroke players and has powerful smashes. Sometimes, you need to dumb down the game a little and in moments when you take lead and put pressure on the opponent, she faltered in those.

Second innings as a coach

Some part of a coach was always there in me. Even as a player, I was always helping out other players and my colleagues like (Kidambi) Srikanth, RMV Guru Sai Dutt, Sameer Verma or H S Prannoy, the entire batch. Even with Saina (Nehwal). I was always interacting with them and discussing ideas on how to play rallies or how to improve the game. So, I guess I am very much in my comfort zone as a coach.

The change in the Indian badminton scene over the years

It’s quite disappointing. There are so many superstars in the sport but the sport itself hasn’t grown. It’s still the same. Players are coming up. There is so much talent. There has been an exponential rise in the number of players and academies. Tournament participation has increased but the money and the magnanimity in the sport hasn’t grown. In Lucknow, when I played semifinals against Tommy Sugiarto or Viktor Axelsen, the stadium used to be packed. I don’t know why but with the broadcast (issues) and the PBL (Premier Badminton League) not happening for so many years, somewhere we have faltered and it’s quite disappointing. Our structure also has to get better. We were capable of a lot more. Hopefully, we wake up now and push hard.

What has gone wrong?

I am a part of the system and I don’t want to sound very pessimistic but it should have been a lot more. Badminton should have been the No. 2 sport after cricket. The players are also making good money. The entire ecosystem has grown since 2010-11. After the Commonwealth Games, the hype was so big and we all became stars. But there is no professionalism. I feel, the way the system and the federation is being run, we missed the bus. People like (Pullela) Gopichand sir are still producing players and we will keep doing it but for the sport to grow, there are a lot of other factors and people in charge have to do more.

Does money in sports not equal professionalism?

There needs to be a system which needs to be run. There is a long-term plan which needs to be put in place. Looking at kabaddi’s growth, where are we in comparison? It’s very much possible when the right minds are in place and the right things are done. That’s not the case now.

Does bringing former players like yourself into the coaching system help inspire the next generation?

It does but frankly, inspiration or passion, I feel, is an overrated word. Passion dies if you don’t see progress. Right now, I am very passionate. I have just quit playing and I want to make the next five world beaters from India and help the country dominate world badminton. The josh (drive) is there but I don’t know how long it will last if I don’t see any incentive to continue. It is quite disappointing and embarrassing that you say an Indian coach will be paid Rs 50,000 or Rs 1 lakh when you go and hire foreigners for Rs 10-15 lakh. Maybe, we didn’t have too many top players earlier but now we do.

I have been in the Top-10 for four years, Guru has been Top-20. Sumeeth Reddy is an Olympian, Manu Attri an Olympian and Top-20 in the world, and Sai Praneeth is working somewhere in the US. Why are we even looking at people from outside? I want others like Srikanth and Prannoy to play as long as they can but what after five years? They are not as passionate about coaching but if it is lucrative, it makes sense. If it is made rewarding enough, then they will also feel they want to contribute. How long can only passion sustain?

How do you see the next generation performing?

Lakshay (Sen) is of course there. Priyanshu (Rajawat) is very talented. Kiran George obviously. Of the others in the Indian circuit, Rithvik Sanjeevi is very good, Tharun Mannepalli is there, and Mithun Manjunath has just faltered a little but can pick up. The talent is there but the structure is not.

I would go so far as to say that a few individuals are doing all the groundwork. We have reached great levels because a few individuals were crazy. Those who have been there and done that, unfortunately, are not having absolute liberty to structure it properly. There was Prakash (Padukone) Sir. There is Gopi Sir who has literally produced medallists and after that, among the former Top-10 players, there is me and another one or two. But if we have to turn out champions as a factory, hard decisions have to be taken and qualified professionals have to be in charge. In most places in the world, it’s largely coach-centric, whether China, Korea or Japan. Here, it is more player-centric.