PBL Season 5 LIVE: Bengaluru Raptors vs Mumbai Rockets

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Premier Badminton League 2020. Bengaluru Raptors take on Mumbai Rockets at the G.M.C Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

GAME 1- Arun/Saputro win 15-13.

15-13 LOVELY ANTICIPATION FROM ARUN GEORGE AS THEY TAKE GAME 1 15-13. George shuffles to his left extremely quickly, anticipates the play from the Kims and seals the game with a half-smash at the net.

14-13 The Koreans refuse to give up as Kim Gi-jung hits a great smash from close range, at the net.

14-12 This time, Arun's backhand return from the baseline slams into the net.

14-11 Gi-jung saves one game point with a winner up and over the Raptors duo.

14-10 Four game points as Kim Sa-rang's dribble fails to cross over the net.

13-10 This time, Arun's backhand flat jab finds the net.

13-9 COLOSSAL SMASH FROM SAPUTRO. Down the line to Kim Sa-rang who had no chance of returning it.

12-9 What a start this, for the Raptors as the Rockets duo hits another lift long.

10-9 Too good from Kim Sa Rang, who shows quick hands at the net and plays the jab for a winner with ease.

8-8 Saputro with great hands at net, as he wins the point with a great drop.

Here we go!

Up first, it will be the men's doubles match between Bengaluru's Rian Agung Saputro and Arun George taking on Mumbai's Kim Gi-jung and Kim Sa-rang

SQUADS Mumbai Rockets squad: Kuhoo Garg, Parupalli Kashyap, Pranav Chopra, Ramchandran Shlok, Shreyansh Jaiswal, Shreyanshi Pardeshi, Pia Zebadiah Bernadeth, Kim Gi-jung, Kim Sa-rang, Lee Dong-keun Bengaluru Raptors squad: Ansal Yadav, Arun George, B. Sai Praneeth, Medha Shashidharan, Tai Tzu-ying, Brice Leverdez, Rian Agung Saputro, Chan Peng Soon, Eom Hye-won

Matches Bengaluru Raptors Mumbai Rockets MD Rian Agung Saputro/ Arun George Kim Gi-jung/Kim Sa-rang WS Tai Tzu-Ying Shreyanshi Pardeshi MS1 B. Sai Praneeth (TRUMP) Parupalli Kashyap MS2 Brice Leverdez Shreyansh Jaiswal (TRUMP) XD Chan Peng Soon/Eom Hye-won Kim Gi-jung/ Pia Bernadeth

— The second tie of the day is between Bengaluru Raptors and Mumbai Rockets.

— The second tie of the day is between Bengaluru Raptors and Mumbai Rockets.

— Teams will be looking to seal their spot in the last four as we come to the business end of the tournament. The first clash of the day was between North Eastern Warriors and Chennai Superstarz in what was a top of the table clash. As expected, both Chennai and North East to tested their bench strength with their semifinal spot all but sealed.


