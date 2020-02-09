PBL FINAL LIVE: Sai Praneeth in action, Bengaluru Raptors vs North Eastern Warriors

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Premier Badminton League 2020 FINAL between Bengaluru Raptors and North Eastern Warriors at the G. M. C. Balayogi SATS Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. OVERALL SCORE OF THE TIE: Bengaluru Raptors 0 - 0 North Eastern Warriors.

SCORES READ: Bengaluru Raptors - North Eastern Warriors.

4-4:

2-2: Two winners and two unforced errors to begin the clash. Lee Cheuk Yiu's right knee is still strapped. Two days ago, he struggled a bit against Tommy Sugiarto.

THE MATCH IS UNDERWAY!

Remember, Lee Cheuk Yiu had beaten Praneeth in straight games during the league stage clash between the two finalists!

The men's singles encounter between world No. 11 Sai Praneeth of Bengaluru Raptors and world No. 18 Lee Cheuk Yiu of North Eastern Warriors will be the first match of the final tonight!

'ORDER OF PLAY: (Bengaluru Raptors vs North Eastern Warriors)

Men's Singles - Sai Praneeth vs Lee Cheuk Yiu.

Men's Doubles - Arun George/Rian Agung Saputro vs (Trump Match) Bodin Isara/Lee Yong Dae.

Women's Singles - Tai Tzu Ying vs Michelle Li.

Mixed Doubles - Chan Peng Soon/Eom Hye Won (Trump Match) vs Krishna Prasad Garaga/ Kim Ha Na.

Men's Singles - Brice Leverdez vs Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk.

SQUADS



Bengaluru Raptors squad: Sai Praneeth(C), Brice Leverdez, Tai Tzu Ying, Arun George, Rian Agung Saputro, Chan Peng Soon, Eom Hye Won, Medha Shashidharan, Ansal Yadav. COACH: Arvind Bhat. North Eastern Warriors squad: Ashmita Chaliha, Bodin Isara, Kaushal Dharmamer, Kim Ha Na, Krishna Prasad Garaga, Lee Cheuk Yiu, Lee Yong Dae, Michelle Li, Rutaparna Panda, Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk. COACH: Edwin Iriawan.

LIVE STREAMING: