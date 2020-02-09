Badminton PBL FINAL LIVE: Sai Praneeth in action, Bengaluru Raptors vs North Eastern Warriors Catch all the highlights and updates from the final of PBL Season 5, between defending champion Bengaluru Raptors and the North Eastern Warriors. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 09 February, 2020 19:04 IST Sai Praneeth, after losing to Kazumasa Sakai yesterday, will be looking to guide the Bengaluru Raptors to a win in the PBL-5 final against North Eastern Warriors. - Special Arrangement Team Sportstar Last Updated: 09 February, 2020 19:04 IST Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Premier Badminton League 2020 FINAL between Bengaluru Raptors and North Eastern Warriors at the G. M. C. Balayogi SATS Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.OVERALL SCORE OF THE TIE: Bengaluru Raptors 0 - 0 North Eastern Warriors. SCORES READ: Bengaluru Raptors - North Eastern Warriors. 4-4:2-2: Two winners and two unforced errors to begin the clash. Lee Cheuk Yiu's right knee is still strapped. Two days ago, he struggled a bit against Tommy Sugiarto.THE MATCH IS UNDERWAY! Remember, Lee Cheuk Yiu had beaten Praneeth in straight games during the league stage clash between the two finalists!The men's singles encounter between world No. 11 Sai Praneeth of Bengaluru Raptors and world No. 18 Lee Cheuk Yiu of North Eastern Warriors will be the first match of the final tonight!'ORDER OF PLAY: (Bengaluru Raptors vs North Eastern Warriors)Men's Singles - Sai Praneeth vs Lee Cheuk Yiu. Men's Doubles - Arun George/Rian Agung Saputro vs (Trump Match) Bodin Isara/Lee Yong Dae.Women's Singles - Tai Tzu Ying vs Michelle Li. Mixed Doubles - Chan Peng Soon/Eom Hye Won (Trump Match) vs Krishna Prasad Garaga/ Kim Ha Na. Men's Singles - Brice Leverdez vs Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk. SQUADSBengaluru Raptors squad: Sai Praneeth(C), Brice Leverdez, Tai Tzu Ying, Arun George, Rian Agung Saputro, Chan Peng Soon, Eom Hye Won, Medha Shashidharan, Ansal Yadav.COACH: Arvind Bhat.North Eastern Warriors squad: Ashmita Chaliha, Bodin Isara, Kaushal Dharmamer, Kim Ha Na, Krishna Prasad Garaga, Lee Cheuk Yiu, Lee Yong Dae, Michelle Li, Rutaparna Panda, Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk.COACH: Edwin Iriawan.LIVE STREAMING:Where to watch Premier Badminton League Season 5?The Star Sports Network will telecast the PBL 2020 match live from 7 PM IST. Hotstar will provide live streaming online.