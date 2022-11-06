Badminton

Pramod Bhagat, Manisha win gold medals at BWF Para World Championships

Team Sportstar
06 November, 2022 11:03 IST
FILE PHOTO: Pramod Bhagat.

FILE PHOTO: Pramod Bhagat. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Pramod Bhagat and Manisha Ramadass won gold medals in singles at the BWF Para Badminton World Championships in Tokyo on Sunday.

This is Bhagat’s fourth World Championships gold in singles and sixth overall in the marquee event. However, Bhagat and Manoj Sarkar went down 21-14, 18-21, 13-21 to Indonesia’s Hikmat Ramdani-Ukun Rukaendi in the SL3-SL4 men’s doubles final.

Manisha Ramadass beat Japan’s Mamiko Toyoda 21-15, 21-15 in half hour in the SU5 final.

India ended its campaign with two gold, two silver and 12 bronze medals.

