Pramod Bhagat, Manisha win gold medals at BWF Para World Championships

Pramod Bhagat and Manisha Ramadass won gold medals in singles at the BWF Para Badminton World Championships in Tokyo on Sunday.

In an all-Indian SL3 final, the reigning Paralympic gold medallist Bhagat beat compatriot Nitesh Kumar 21-19, 21-19 in 53 minutes.

This is Bhagat’s fourth World Championships gold in singles and sixth overall in the marquee event. However, Bhagat and Manoj Sarkar went down 21-14, 18-21, 13-21 to Indonesia’s Hikmat Ramdani-Ukun Rukaendi in the SL3-SL4 men’s doubles final.

Manisha Ramadass beat Japan’s Mamiko Toyoda 21-15, 21-15 in half hour in the SU5 final.

India ended its campaign with two gold, two silver and 12 bronze medals.