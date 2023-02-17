Badminton

Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam eager to kickstart 2023 with wins in Spain

Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam are set to kickstart their 2023 schedule with wins at the Spanish Para-Badminton International 2023 Level 2 which is set to begin from 20th February 2023 in Vitoria, Spain.

Team Sportstar
17 February, 2023 18:36 IST
Sukant Kadam 

Sukant Kadam  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The ace shuttlers have been burning the midnight oil and training hard and in Bhubaneshwar and Bangalore respectively.

“Being the first tournament of the year, it sets the tone for the entire year, and I want to put my best foot forward. I have been training really hard and improving on my stamina and stroke play. This is an important year as it starts the qualifications for the Paris Paralympics and also has the Asian Game at the end of the year,” said the Padma Shri Awardee Bhagat.

“All tournaments are important, but this being the first of the calendar year becomes even more significant. I have been practicing hard and want to give my best. With the Paralympics just a year away every tournament becomes important with regard to the qualifications,” said Sukant Kadam.

The Indian shuttlers will also be Spanish Para-Badminton International Toledo 2023 Grade 1 tournament from March 1 to March 5. Pramod will be competing in singles, mixed doubles with Manisha Ramadass and men’s doubles with Kadam, who will also be playing singles in SL4.

