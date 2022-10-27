Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam eye gold at BWF Para Badminton World Championships

Top Indian players Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam will eye gold medals at the BWF Para Badminton World Championships, to be held here from November 1 to 6.

Bhagat, a five-time world champion, is the defending champion in both singles and doubles, having won the twin titles in the 2019 edition.

“This is the biggest tournament of the year, and I will put in everything I have. Expectations are always high not only from people but also from myself. I set a very high bar for myself, and I try to keep to better it,” Bhagat said.

“The aim is to defend my twin gold. I have been putting in hours of work honing my skills and working on certain aspects of my game and building stamina. This year has been a little on and off for me and I would like to end the year on a high.” World No. 3 Kadam, who has been training with Bhagat in Bengaluru, won a bronze in the last edition and he would like to upgrade it to gold this time.

Also Read Denmark Open: Kidambi Srikanth beats Lakshya Sen in straight games

“I have been putting a lot of time in the gym and enhancing my stroke play and game. The goal is to win gold medal at the world championships.”

“This year has been good for me, I won some big tournaments and reached World No. 3 which is a major boost for me, and I will keep striving till I become world no 1.”