Praneeth, Anupama, Ira win in Orleans Masters

Top seed B Sai Praneeth advanced to the men's singles third round with a straight-game win over Czech Republic's Jan Louda at the Orleans Masters Super 100 badminton tournament here on Wednesday.

Praneeth, who was down with COVID-19 in January, saw off Louda 21-19 21-12 to set up a clash with France's Christo Popov.

In women's singles, Anupama Upadhyaya and Ira Sharma also advanced to the second round with straight-game victories over their respective opponents.

While Anupama beat Switzerland's Jenjira Stadelmann 21-12 21-18, Ira stunned seventh seed Qi Xuefei of France 21-14 21-17 in another match.

The mixed doubles pairing of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto, seeded seventh, beat fellow Indians Ashith Surya and Swetaparna Panda 21-8 21-10 to also reach the second round.

However, it was curtains for Rituparna Das, Ashmita Chaliha, Priyanshu Rajawat and Keyura Mopati.