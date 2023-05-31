Thailand Open: Ashmita cruises to 2nd round, Priyanshu loses to Tze Yong

Ashmita Chaliha notched up a straight-game win over Malvika Bansod in their women’s singles match to progress to the second round at the Thailand Open at the Nimibutr Stadium, Bangkok, Wednesday.

In men’s singles, Priyanshu Rajawat, however, made a first round exit, suffering a straight-game defeat to Ng Tze Yong in the first round.

Priyanshu, who won the Orleans Masters in April, went neck to beck against the experienced Malaysian. They were levelled at 18-18 in the first game before Tze Yong raced away to take the lead with a down-the-line smash.

In the second game, the world no. 39 Indian could not stand up to the challenge as Tze Yong won the game and the match 21-10.

Priyanshu was the first Indian in action at the Super 500 World Tour event today. Later, P.V. Sindhu will be up against Michelle Li of Canada, while Saina Nehwal will take on Wen Yu Zhang.

Kidambi Srikanth, the semifinalist at the Malaysia Masters last week, will face off with Weng Hong Yang, the runner-up at the Kuala Lumpur event. Lakshya Sen, meanwhile, will look to ease into the second round with Wang Tzu Wei his opponent, while Mithun Manjunath will play Kunlavut Viditsarn. Sameer Verma faces Magnus Johannesen.

In men’s doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty face Rasmus Kjaer and Frederik Sogaard of Denmark in the first round.

B. Sai Praneeth and Kiron Geroge in men’s singles and Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam are the other Indian shuttlers who will be in action today.