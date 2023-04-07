Badminton

Orleans Masters 2023 Quarterfinal, LIVE score: Priyanshu Rajawat wins first game 21-18

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Coverage of the 2023 Orleans Masters quarterfinal in which India’s Priyanshu Rajawat takes on Chinese Taipei’s Chi Yu Jen.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated:   07 April, 2023 20:12 IST
FILE PHOTO: Priyanshu Rajawat in action.

FILE PHOTO: Priyanshu Rajawat in action. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Coverage of the 2023 Orleans Masters quarterfinal in which India’s Priyanshu Rajawat takes on Chinese Taipei’s Chi Yu Jen.

April 07, 2023 19:58
9-9

Error from Rajawat as his drop shot finds the net this time. Nine all.

April 07, 2023 19:57
7-8

Priyanshu is doing the chasing work here but this time the shot goes long.

April 07, 2023 19:56
6-7

Priyanshu in the serve and Jen replies with a smash which goes wide, a point to Priyanshu which will close the gap.

April 07, 2023 19:55
4-6

A topsy-turvy start as Jen takes back the lead with three consecutive points.

April 07, 2023 19:54
4-3

And as we type this, Priyanshu gains two valuable points via forcing errors to come back into the lead.

April 07, 2023 19:53
2-3

Three consecutive points for Jen as Priyanshu is failing to calm his nerves in the initial time.

April 07, 2023 19:52
2-1

A brilliant cross-court smash will give the first point to the Chinese Taipei player.

April 07, 2023 19:51
1-0

First point belong to Priyanshu as Jen missed the net.

April 07, 2023 19:51
Live action begins!

Priaynshu starts the serve.

April 07, 2023 19:49
Warm-up time!

Both Priyanshu Rajawat and Chi Yu Jen are on the court and are engaged in pre-match warm-up.

April 07, 2023 19:47
Up next!

The mixed double games between Chen Tang Jie/ Toh Ee Wei vs Jiang Zeng Bang/Wei Ya Xin ended and it is time for the Indian youngster to come into action.

April 07, 2023 19:45
Rankings

Men’s Singles World Ranking

  • Priyanshu Rajawat: 44th
  • Chi Yu Jen: 58th

April 07, 2023 19:42
Indian in action today
  • Priyanshu Rajawat vs Chi Yu Jen - 6:30 PM IST
  • M.R. Arjun-Dhruv Kapila vs Leo Rolly Carnando-Daniel Marthin - 10 PM IST
April 07, 2023 19:38
Trivia!
April 07, 2023 19:34
When Priyanshu stunned top seed K. Nishimoto

World number 58 Rajawat showed immaculate skills and tactical acumen en route to a 21-8 21-16 win over world no. 12 Nishimoto, who had claimed the Madrid Spain Masters title on last Sunday. CHECK OUT THE FULL REPORT HERE - READ

April 07, 2023 19:32
PRIYANSHU ROAD TO QF
  • Qualifiers: vs K. Koljonen - cancelled
  • R-32: vs K. George - 21-18, 21-13
  • R-16: vs K. Nishimoto - 21-8, 21-16

April 07, 2023 19:24
PREVIEW

Priyanshu Rajawat, the emerging Indian shuttler, will face Chi Yu Jen of Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinal of Orleans Masters, a Super 300 badminton tournament, in France on Friday.

Yu Jen defeated the other Indian men’s singles player Mithun Manjunath to set up the round-eight clash with Priyanshu.

Priyanshu, the world no. 58, did the most astounding job in the pre-quarterfinal as he notched up a stunning straight-game win over top seed Kenta Nishimoto, the winner of last week’s Madrid Spain Masters title.

In the first round, too, Priyanshu defeated fellow India Kiron George in straight games.

Priyanshu and Yu Jen have not played each other before. The Indian will hope to get a step closer to his first title on the World Tour today.

April 07, 2023 19:13
LIVE STREAMING INFO
  • When to watch Priyanshu Rajawat vs Chi Yu Jen 2023 Orleans Masters Final?

The 2023 Orleans Masters men’s singles quarterfinal between India’s Prianshu Rajawat and Chinese Tiepie’s Chi Yu Jen will be played on Friday i.e. April 7.

  • At what time will Priyanshu Rajawat vs Chi Yu Jen 2023 Orleans Masters Quarterfinal begin?

The 2023 Orleans Masters men’s singles quarterfinal between India’s Prianshu Rajawat and Chinese Tiepie’s Chi Yu Jen is the fourth match in the order of play with the first match beginning at 5:30 PM IST. The men’s singles quarterfinal could begin around 7:45 PM IST.

  • Where can you watch Priyanshu Rajawat vs Chi Yu Jen 2023 Spain Masters Quarterfinal?

The 2023 Orleans Masters men’s singles quarterfinal between India’s Prianshu Rajawat and Chinese Tiepie’s Chi Yu Jen will be streamed live on BWF TV’s YouTube channel.

Read more stories on Badminton.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Videos

Sankar Muthusamy: A world feat with beginnings in a small Chennai badminton academy

Sindhu uses pause in golden pursuit to appreciate diamonds

The Week That Was (Dec 26- Jan 2): England's Ashes humiliation, India wins at Centurion, Messi tests COVID-19 positive

Slide shows

P.V. Sindhu's journey - From badminton prodigy to World Champion

Dubai BWF Finals: The eight women in contention

Dubai BWF Finals: The Eight Best Men