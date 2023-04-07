Orleans Masters 2023 Quarterfinal, LIVE score: Priyanshu Rajawat wins first game 21-18

PREVIEW

Priyanshu Rajawat, the emerging Indian shuttler, will face Chi Yu Jen of Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinal of Orleans Masters, a Super 300 badminton tournament, in France on Friday.

Yu Jen defeated the other Indian men’s singles player Mithun Manjunath to set up the round-eight clash with Priyanshu.

Priyanshu, the world no. 58, did the most astounding job in the pre-quarterfinal as he notched up a stunning straight-game win over top seed Kenta Nishimoto, the winner of last week’s Madrid Spain Masters title.

In the first round, too, Priyanshu defeated fellow India Kiron George in straight games.

Priyanshu and Yu Jen have not played each other before. The Indian will hope to get a step closer to his first title on the World Tour today.