Orleans Masters 2023, Live Score: Priyanshu Rajawat leads Nhat Nguyen 21-12 in semifinal

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the 2023 Orleans Masters men’s singles semifinal between India’s Priyanshu Rajawat and Ireland’s Nhat Nguyen. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfolds at the Palais des Sports in Orléans, France.

When and where to watch? The 2023 Orleans Masters men’s singles semifinal between India’s Priyanshu Rajawat and Ireland’s Nhat Nguyen could begin at 4:30PM IST and will be broadcast live on Sports18 and streamed on JioCinema.

Priyanshu Rajawat beat Nhat Nguyen (IRE) 21-12, 21-9 in 44 minutes

SECOND GAME

⦿ 21-9: Rajawat finishes things off with a great smash down the line. The Indian is through to his first final on the BWF World Tour where he will face either China’s Lei Lan Xi or Denmark’s Magnus Johannsen.

⦿ 20-9: Nguyen saves three of them. Still, a huge task ahead.

2-0: Lovely net shot from Rajawat. ⦿ 1-0: Rajawat begins the second game with a smash down the line. No respite for the Irishman.

FIRST GAME

⦿ 21-12: Rajawat wraps up the opening game in 20 minutes with a winner down the line.

⦿ 20-12: Rajawat with another powerful smash down the line and Nguyen sends the return wide.

1-1: Net shot from Rajawat lands just wide. ⦿ 1-0: Nguyen to serve first. A cross-court smash from Rajawat to win the opening point.

4:37PM - Time for men’s singles semifinal between India’s Priyanshu Rajawat and Ireland’s Nhat Nguyen. The two shuttlers are on court now.

4:20PM: Anand Pawar is the only Indian who has won in any category in Orleans. Pawar won the men’s singles title in 2012 when the tournament was sanctioned as International Series. From 2018 to 2022, the tournament was raised to a Super 100 level while 2023 is the first time it is a Super 300 level event.

4:10PM: This is the first meeting between Priyanshu Rajawat and Nhat Nguyen.

4:05PM: How Nhat Nguyen has reached the semifinals -

Quarterfinal - Misha Zilberman (ISR) gave walkover

Round of 16 - Won 21-15, 21-17 against Jan Louda (CZE)

First Round - Won 19-21, 21-19, 21-17 against Sameer Verma (IND)

4PM: How Priyanshu Rajawat has reached the semifinals -

Quarterfinal - Won 21-18, 21-18 against Chi Yun Jen (TPE)

Round of 16 - Won 21-8, 21-16 against top seed Kenta Nishimoto (JPN)

First Round - Won 21-18, 21-13 against Kiran George (IND)

PREVIEW

Priyanshu Rajawat has a chance to make it to his maiden final on the BWF World Tour at the Orleans Masters Super 300 tournament in Orleans, France.

A trainee at the Pullela Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad, the 21-year-old from Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, is a nimble-footed shuttler, combining his foot speed with his quick hands to beat his opponents.

Rajawat’s opponent, Nhat Nguyen, who is ranked 35th in the world, is an Irish player of Vietnamese lineage. Like the Indian, he too has not won anything bigger than an international series-level title, with the last coming in December 2017, at the Welsh International.

Heading into the semifinals, Nguyen, who defeated India’s Sameer Verma in a three-setter in the opening round, will be fresh from a day’s break since his opponent in the quarterfinal, Misha Zilberman, awarded him a walkover.