Andhra government formally allots two acres of land to Sindhu for badminton academy

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has formally allotted two acres of land to the world champion, P.V. Sindhu, for setting up P. Venkata Sindhu Badminton Academy and Sports School.



The Government has issued orders in this regard on Thursday (GO MS No. 134) stating that the site located at Chinagadili (Visakhapatnam Rural) was alienated after the champion shuttler has informed it that she is in the process of registration of the Trust for the purpose and it will be done soon.

The Secretary of Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture said that Sindhu’s report had been verified and that she would be constructing the Academy in two phases with an expenditure of Rs. 5 crores in each phase.



“Sindhu will abide by all the rules of the state government and the land will be only used for development of Badminton Academy and the Sports School,” a senior official said.