P.V. Sindhu academy in Visakhapatnam closer to reality

The Andhra Pradesh state government, on Thursday, issued orders to allot two acres of land in Visakhapatnam to the world champion P.V. Sindhu to set up a badminton academy and sports school.

This is a fulfilment of the promise made by chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy when he felicitated Sindhu on becoming World champion two years ago.

Sindhu thanked him for the “wonderful gesture” and promised to live up to the expectations by building a world class academy.

This will be the first full-fledged badminton academy in the port city. Sindhu also plans to set up a Sports School to ensure the trainees get quality education.

The proposed academy will be located near the Visakhapatnam Institute of Medical Sciences at Chinagadili Village (Vizag Rural) and the order clearly suggests that the allotment is subject to submission of a registration certificate of P.V. Sindhu Badminton Academy and Sports School, Income Tax returns of the last three years, a detailed project (DPR) and satisfaction of Youth Services and Sports Department with the DPR.

“Though the initial proposal was to allot five acres of land for the proposed academy, different factors were weighed in and it was decided to allot two acres to start with,” a senior official of the state government informed.

The shuttler’s objective is to produce an Olympic medallist. She will draw from her experience and reputation to ensure that the best of the young talent, especially girls from the rural belt, get special attention.

“Apparently, the government is impressed with the commitment and passion Sindhu has shown in the proposal to set up the academy,” said a senior official of the state government.