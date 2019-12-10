Badminton WATCH: P.V. Sindhu talks about upcoming BWF Super Series Finals, her Olympic dreams Ace shuttler P.V. Sindhu in an exclusive interview talks about the upcoming BWF Super Series Finals at Guangzhou, her Tokyo 2020 Olympic dreams and more. V.V. Subrahmanyam Hyderabad 10 December, 2019 18:42 IST WATCH: P.V. Sindhu talks about upcoming BWF Super Series Finals, her Olympic dreams V.V. Subrahmanyam Hyderabad 10 December, 2019 18:42 IST Ace shuttler P.V. Sindhu in an exclusive interview with Sportstar talks about the upcoming BWF Super Series Finals in Guangzhou, China, her Tokyo 2020 Olympic dreams, 'frenemy' Carolina Marin, the Tai Tzu Ying mystery and more. Inter State Zonal Badminton C'ships: Railways dashes Assam’s final hopes Inter State Zonal Badminton C'ships: Lakshya guides AAI to final Saina Nehwal enters semifinals of Indonesia Masters Change in badminton has been fantastic, says Gopichand More Videos When an elderly couple rained smashes! Ashwini Ponnappa: Doubles in India is growing Japan Open 2018: India’s campaign ends as Srikanth crashes out Sindhu settles for silver, Chinese Taipei top seed sinks her Saina gets bronze after losing to top seed for 10th time Hope team does well in Asiad like they did in CWG - Saina Nehwal Setting any target will put pressure on me - Srikanth Saina needs to be more consistent & manage schedule better - Padukone