WATCH: P.V. Sindhu talks about upcoming BWF Super Series Finals, her Olympic dreams

Ace shuttler P.V. Sindhu in an exclusive interview talks about the upcoming BWF Super Series Finals at Guangzhou, her Tokyo 2020 Olympic dreams and more.

V.V. Subrahmanyam
Hyderabad 10 December, 2019 18:42 IST

Ace shuttler P.V. Sindhu in an exclusive interview with Sportstar talks about the upcoming BWF Super Series Finals in Guangzhou, China, her Tokyo 2020 Olympic dreams, 'frenemy' Carolina Marin, the Tai Tzu Ying mystery and more.

