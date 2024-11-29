 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sindhu, Lakshya reach semifinals of Syed Modi International 2024

P.V. Sindhu will face fellow Indian Unnati Hooda in the semifinals, while Lakshya Sen is set to meet Japan’s Shogo Ogawa.

Published : Nov 29, 2024 16:03 IST , Lucknow - 1 MIN READ

PTI
India’s PV Sindhu in action during the Syed Modi International Super 300 badminton tournament.
India’s PV Sindhu in action during the Syed Modi International Super 300 badminton tournament. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA
infoIcon

India’s PV Sindhu in action during the Syed Modi International Super 300 badminton tournament. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

Indian shuttlers P.V. Sindhu and Lakshya Sen moved a step closer to clinching the women’s and men’s singles titles, respectively, after registering straight-game wins to advance to the semifinals of the Syed Modi International Super 300 badminton tournament on Friday.

Top seed Sindhu, a two-time champion at the event (2017, 2022), defeated China’s Dai Wang 21-15, 21-17 in a 48-minute women’s singles quarterfinal. Lakshya, the 2021 World Championship bronze medallist, also dominated his match, beating compatriot Meiraba Luwang Maisnam 21-8, 21-19 in the men’s singles quarterfinal.

“Today’s match was important. Even though she is a low-ranked player, it doesn’t matter. I have rectified my mistakes from yesterday—I didn’t repeat those today. I was aggressive from the beginning. Overall, I am happy with my game compared to yesterday,” Sindhu said.

Sindhu is ranked 18th in the world, while Wang is 118th.

“Yesterday, I had a rough patch at some points. But today, I didn’t give her a chance. I’m happy with the result and my performance. I’d like to finish the year on a very good note,” she added.

Sindhu will face fellow Indian Unnati Hooda in the semifinals, while Lakshya is set to meet Japan’s Shogo Ogawa.

Hooda, who won the Odisha Open title in 2022, earned a commanding 21-16, 21-9 victory over USA’s Ishika Jaiswal in her quarterfinal match.

ALSO READ | Having missed the Paris Olympics, Gayatri-Treesa duo have a point to prove in the BWF Finals

“I took time to adjust to the court conditions, but I stuck to my game plan, and it got better with time,” said Hooda, who missed six months earlier this year due to injury.

“It is very challenging to transition from the junior to the international circuit. I need to improve many aspects to perform well in international events, which are extremely competitive,” she added.

In women’s doubles, the second-seeded duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, who have qualified for the season-ending World Tour Finals in China, continued their fine run with a 21-8, 21-15 win over sixth seeds Go Pei Kee and Teoh Mei Xing to enter the semifinals.

In mixed doubles, the fifth-seeded pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto defeated Malaysia’s Loo Bing Kun and Ho Lo Ee 21-16, 21-13 to advance to the semifinals.

However, eighth-seeded Ayush Shetty, a bronze medallist at the 2023 World Junior Championships, bowed out after a 7-21, 14-21 loss to Ogawa in the men’s singles.

In the women’s singles, Tasnim Mir and Shriyanshi Valishetty also ended their campaigns after losing in the quarterfinals.

Related Topics

P. V. Sindhu /

Lakshya Sen /

Unnati Hooda

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sindhu, Lakshya reach semifinals of Syed Modi International 2024
    PTI
  2. Gukesh vs Ding Liren Live Updates, Game 4 World Chess Championship: Ding Liren attacks with Queen; Series level at 1.5 points apiece
    Team Sportstar
  3. SA vs SL Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Bavuma, Stubbs close in on hundreds; South Africa’s lead nears 400
    Team Sportstar
  4. Delhi makes history in T20 cricket by using 11 players as bowlers in SMAT
    Team Sportstar
  5. Hockey India League: Shamsher, Whetton to co-captain Delhi SG Pipers men’s team; Navneet to lead women’s side
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Sindhu, Lakshya reach semifinals of Syed Modi International 2024
    PTI
  2. Syed Modi International 2024: Sindhu edges out Ira Sharma, advances to third round; Lakshya secures comfortable win
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. Syed Modi International 2024: Sindhu, Lakshya through to second round
    Team Sportstar
  4. Syed Modi International 2024: Satwik-Chirag pair pulls out on opening day; Sindhu eyes third title
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. Satwik-Chirag duo withdraws from Syed Modi International 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sindhu, Lakshya reach semifinals of Syed Modi International 2024
    PTI
  2. Gukesh vs Ding Liren Live Updates, Game 4 World Chess Championship: Ding Liren attacks with Queen; Series level at 1.5 points apiece
    Team Sportstar
  3. SA vs SL Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Bavuma, Stubbs close in on hundreds; South Africa’s lead nears 400
    Team Sportstar
  4. Delhi makes history in T20 cricket by using 11 players as bowlers in SMAT
    Team Sportstar
  5. Hockey India League: Shamsher, Whetton to co-captain Delhi SG Pipers men’s team; Navneet to lead women’s side
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment