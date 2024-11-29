Sindhu, Lakshya reach semifinals of Syed Modi International 2024

Indian shuttlers P.V. Sindhu and Lakshya Sen moved a step closer to clinching the women’s and men’s singles titles, respectively, after registering straight-game wins to advance to the semifinals of the Syed Modi International Super 300 badminton tournament on Friday.

Top seed Sindhu, a two-time champion at the event (2017, 2022), defeated China’s Dai Wang 21-15, 21-17 in a 48-minute women’s singles quarterfinal. Lakshya, the 2021 World Championship bronze medallist, also dominated his match, beating compatriot Meiraba Luwang Maisnam 21-8, 21-19 in the men’s singles quarterfinal.

“Today’s match was important. Even though she is a low-ranked player, it doesn’t matter. I have rectified my mistakes from yesterday—I didn’t repeat those today. I was aggressive from the beginning. Overall, I am happy with my game compared to yesterday,” Sindhu said.

Sindhu is ranked 18th in the world, while Wang is 118th.

“Yesterday, I had a rough patch at some points. But today, I didn’t give her a chance. I’m happy with the result and my performance. I’d like to finish the year on a very good note,” she added.

Sindhu will face fellow Indian Unnati Hooda in the semifinals, while Lakshya is set to meet Japan’s Shogo Ogawa.

Hooda, who won the Odisha Open title in 2022, earned a commanding 21-16, 21-9 victory over USA’s Ishika Jaiswal in her quarterfinal match.

“I took time to adjust to the court conditions, but I stuck to my game plan, and it got better with time,” said Hooda, who missed six months earlier this year due to injury.

“It is very challenging to transition from the junior to the international circuit. I need to improve many aspects to perform well in international events, which are extremely competitive,” she added.

In women’s doubles, the second-seeded duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, who have qualified for the season-ending World Tour Finals in China, continued their fine run with a 21-8, 21-15 win over sixth seeds Go Pei Kee and Teoh Mei Xing to enter the semifinals.

In mixed doubles, the fifth-seeded pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto defeated Malaysia’s Loo Bing Kun and Ho Lo Ee 21-16, 21-13 to advance to the semifinals.

However, eighth-seeded Ayush Shetty, a bronze medallist at the 2023 World Junior Championships, bowed out after a 7-21, 14-21 loss to Ogawa in the men’s singles.

In the women’s singles, Tasnim Mir and Shriyanshi Valishetty also ended their campaigns after losing in the quarterfinals.