Sindhu, Gopichand welcome postponement of Tokyo Olympics due to coronavirus

World champion P.V. Sindhu has welcomed the decision to postpone the Tokyo Olympics by one year.

"I think it is the most appropriate decision to take given the critical situation prevailing across the world. It is really great to see the organisers show so much concern for the the health of every one by not going ahead with the original schedule of the Games this July," Sindhu told Sportstar.

"Well, any athlete has to be prepared for any unforeseen developments. Now, with the Games officially postponed, naturally we will have to plan our preparations accordingly," she added.

ALSO READ| Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

"But, first, let us all hope that the situation improves globally for health of every citizen is of paramount importance," Sindhu said.

For his part, India's chief national badminton coach, P. Gopichand, also welcomed the decision to postpone the Olympics.

"I welcome this very good decision for it would have been difficult to conduct the Games given the uncertainty because of coronavirus and also extremely challenging task for the athletes too to make it to the Games if they were to be held as per the original schedule this July," he said.

ALSO READ| Delayed Olympics will still be called 'Tokyo 2020': Governor

"I don't know what kind of impact it will have on the badminton players right now. First we we have to know the BWF guidelines and the new qualification norms. Whether they will go ahead with the existing norms or not," Gopichand added.

The former All England champion also feels these are difficult times across the world and in that backdrop every one should welcome the move to put off the Games.

"Yes, the move also gives the coaches and the athletes time and at the same time new challenges too," concluded Gopi, who is in self-isolation on return from All England championship in his farmhouse near here.