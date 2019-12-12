Defending champion PV Sindhu eliminated from BWF World Tour Finals

Defending champion P.V. Sindhu lost her second successive match at the BWF World Tour Finals to China's Chen Yu Fei 22-20, 16-21, 12-21 in Guangzhou, China on Thursday. With Akane Yamaguchi's win over Bing Jiao He, it was curtains for Sindhu at the season-ending championship. Both Yamaguchi and Chen Yu Fei have two wins and have qualifed for the semifinals from Group A.

As it Happened

Just like in her campaign opener against Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi on Wednesday, Sindhu squandered a game advantage to lose yet again in a one hour and 12 minute match, virtually bowing out of contention for the knockouts.

Trailing 17-20, Sindhu staged a dramatic turnaround to score five straight points and claim the first game.

However, the Chinese rallied to win the second game after a strong start.

Chen Yufei, who has been in rampaging form this season having won all six of her finals, including the All England Championships, carried the momentum into the decider and left Sindhu stunned with her wide repertoire of shots.