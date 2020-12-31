Sindhu steps up training with eye on Olympics

World champion P.V. Sindhu has added couple of new shots to her repertoire but insists that she is much more solid in defence.

The 25-year-old Sindhu, who has been training in the UK for the last two months, told Sportstar that it has been a different kind of training programme from what she has been undergoing back home.

“Different coaches have been working on my game under the guidance of former Olympian Rajiv Ouseph. Being a world class player himself, he knows what exactly I need to be at my best,” Sindhu said.

“Interestingly, coaches taking positive notes on an individual from different players has really helped many of us to fine-tune a few more aspects of the game. It is a nice experience and importantly I am in touch with my fitness trainer too,” the Rio Olympics silver medallist said.

READ | Retirements of 2020: From Dhoni, Raina, Pathan to Khabib, Casillas and Sharapova

Training in UK

“Yes, travelling to the UK has been one of the best moves I should say, especially, because of the pandemic break in India. Despite the weather being extremely cold here, I am enjoying the high-intensity training sessions,” she said.

“Hopefully, we will start playing from next January with the Thailand events lined up first. We have to keep ourself safe and fit by working hard. I know this COVID-19 is going to be there and will not go just like that,” Sindhu said.

“Yes, I am really looking forward to and excited for my first tournament in Thailand (after the 2020 All England Championship). Yes, mental aspect is the key. One needs to be very patient after such a long break,” she said.

“Sometimes, things might not go as you wish. You tend to make mistakes, unforced errors. But, you have to just let them go off your mind, not take them to heart. You might not find the rhythm straight away, but I am sure I will get it sooner,” she said.

“It doesn’t matter if you lose a point. You have to just shut it out and move on. Mental toughness is what we need,” she also said.

Reflecting on the year gone by, she said it was a bad year for many because of the pandemic. “Definitely, looking forward to 2021 which is also the Olympics year. I am sure and hope to have a great year with a winning start in Thailand,” Sindhu said.

Challenges and goal

Commenting on the challenges ahead, she said getting the confidence back and to be consistent apart from winning medals and tournaments will be remain key aspects.

ALSO READ | Olympic bronze and World Cup winner hockey player Michael Kindo passes away

“I have nothing to complain about the BWF calendar for 2021. We have to move with the flow, importantly staying fit and safe. Win or lose, one has to be positive,” Sindhu said.

On the three big goals ahead, the World No. 7 said winning a couple of tournaments, training hard and be in the right frame of mind ahead of the Olympics.

“Well, being in the UK, I definitely missed my parents, who have been so supportive as always, the most though I have been in touch through video chats with them. Longing to be back home as and when there is a break after the Thai events. Most eagerly waiting to be in my new house back in Hyderabad and be with my nephew (Aryan) who is growing and talking a lot now. I am keen to see the new pet dog in my home. It feels so nice to experience these things,” Sindhu explained.