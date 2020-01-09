Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu enter Malaysia Master quarterfinals

Saina Nehwal and reigning world champion P V Sindhu produced dominating performances to progress to the women’s singles quarterfinals of the Malaysia Masters Super 500 badminton tournament here on Thursday.

Sixth seed Sindhu notched up a commanding 21-10, 21-15 victory over Japan’s Aya Ohori in a pre-quarterfinal match lasting just 34 minutes. It was Sindhu’s ninth successive win over Ohori.

The 24-year-old Indian, who won the World Championships in Basel last year, will take on either world number 1 Chinese Taipei’s Tai Tzu Ying or seventh seed South Korean Sung Ji Hyun in the quarterfinals.

Saina advances

Meanwhile, London Olympics bronze-medallist Saina bagged a straight-game win over South Korea’s An Se Young. The unseeded Indian, who had won the Indonesia Masters in 2019, dispatched Young 25-23, 21-12 after a thrilling 39-minute contest.

This is Saina’s first win over the South Korean, who got the better of the Indian in the quarterfinals of the French Open last year.

The two-time Commonwealth Games champion will next take on Olympic champion Carolina Marin in the quarterfinals.

Saina had defeated Lianne Tan of Belgium 21-15, 21-17 in the opening round on Wednesday.

In the men’s singles, Sameer Verma faltered in the second round, losing to Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia 19-21, 20-22.