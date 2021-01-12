Thailand Open: Saina, Prannoy, Kashyap cleared to play after negative COVID-19 reports

India's Saina Nehwal and H.S. Prannoy tested negative for COVID-19 hours after returning positive results, cleared to play in Thailand Open.

“I still didn’t receive the covid test report from yesterday it’s very confusing and today just before the warm up for the match they tell me to got to hospital in Bangkok ... saying that I'm positive, according to rules the report should come in 5 hours”, Saina tweeted earlier in the day.

Prannoy, who had earlier tested positive, returned with a negative test on re-examination.

" (Saina) Nehwal, (H.S.)Prannoy and (Jones Ralfy) Jansen tested positive on the PCR test but their antibody IgG was positive. A positive antibody test means a person has been infected with the COVID-19 virus at some point in the past. It does not mean they are currently infected," Badminton World Federation said in a statement.

"The trio all contracted COVID-19 in late 2020. The committee was satisfied that they are not infected and do not pose a danger to the tournament," the statement added.

Thailand Open: Sindhu, Sai Praneeth bow out in first round

Other players in the Indian contingent had to be tested for the fourth time which saw Kidambi Srikanth suffering a nose bleed.

The Thai Open happened to be the first major event where the full-strength Indian badminton squad was scheduled to be in action after the pandemic broke out last March.

Saina, Prannoy test COVID-19 positive; pull out of Thailand Open

"We take care of ourselves for the match not to come and shed blood for THIS. However, I gave 4 tests after I have arrived and I can't say any of them have been pleasant. Unacceptable," an upset Srikanth wrote on his Twitter handle.

We take care of ourselves for the match not to come and shed blood for THIS . However , I gave 4 tests after I have arrived and I can’t say any of them have been pleasant .

Unacceptable pic.twitter.com/ir56ji8Yjw — Kidambi Srikanth (@srikidambi) January 12, 2021

India endured a tough day as Olympic Silver medallist Sindhu lost to Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt in the opening round while B. Sai Praneeth lost to Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen in straight games.