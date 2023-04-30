Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Ong Yew Sin-Teo Eo Yi men’s doubles final of 2023 Badminton Asia Championships final in Dubai, UAE.
First challenge comes from the Indians but it is unsuccessful as the return from the Malaysians had caught the outer sideline.
Unbelievable defence from the Indians. Ong kept on sending one smash after another from the net but Satwik and Chirag kept on lifting and eventually, Satwik’s return went over the Malaysians and landed inside the baseline.
Satwik drives one into the net. Scores level.
Superb smash from Satwik, aimed right at Ong’s feet and the Malaysian is unable to send the shuttle back.
Teo to serve first to Satwik. Chirag overhits a drive and first point goes to the Malaysians. However, the Indian pair equalises quickly.
The two finalists are on court now. The Malaysian pair in black jerseys and the Indians in yellow and white. Satwik and Chirag win the toss and choose side.
Final match of the day - the men’s doubles final - is about to begin.
India has won only one gold medal at the Badminton Asia Championships which came in the 1965 edition in Lucknow when Dinesh Khanna beat Thailand’s Sangob Rattanusorn in the men’s singles final.
Played: 6 | Satwik-Chirag: 3 | Ong-Teo: 3
Semifinals - Won 21-16, 26-24 against Takuro Hoki/Yugo Kobayashi (Japan)
Quarterfinals - Won 22-20, 21-15 against Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Rian Ardianto (Indonesia)
Second Round - Won 10-21, 21-15, 22-20 againstAyato Endo/Yuta Takei (Japan)
First Round - Won 12-21, 21-16, 21-12 against M.R. Arjun/Dhruv Kapila (India)
Semifinals - Won 21-18, 13-14 retd. against Lee Yang/Wang Chi-Lin (Chinese Taipei)
Quarterfinals - Won 21-11, 21-12 against Mohammad Ahsan/Hendra Setiawan (Indonesia)
Second Round - Won 21-13, 21-11 against Jin Yong/Na Sung Seung (Korea)
First Round - Won 21-14, 21-17 against Tan Kian Meng/Tan Wee Kiong (Malaysia)
India’s star men’s doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty is on the verge of creating history as it stands a solid chance to be crowned Asian champion.
Satwik-Chirag will take on Malaysia’s world no. 8 combo of Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi in the summit clash.
India’s previous best in men’s doubles category at the continental event was a bronze medal-finish by Dipu Ghosh and Raman Ghosh in 1971.