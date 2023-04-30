MATCH PREVIEW

India’s star men’s doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty is on the verge of creating history as it stands a solid chance to be crowned Asian champion.

Satwik-Chirag will take on Malaysia’s world no. 8 combo of Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi in the summit clash.

India’s previous best in men’s doubles category at the continental event was a bronze medal-finish by Dipu Ghosh and Raman Ghosh in 1971.