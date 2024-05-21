MagazineBuy Print

Satwik-Chirag regain World No. 1 ranking after Thailand Open triumph

In the BWF rankings released on Tuesday, they climbed two places with 99670 points to reclaim the top-spot after five weeks.

Published : May 21, 2024 20:52 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the Thailand Open Super 500 title. | Photo Credit: PTI
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the Thailand Open Super 500 title. | Photo Credit: PTI

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty on Tuesday regained the number one spot in the men’s doubles world rankings following their triumph at the Thailand Open.

The Indian duo had slipped to No 3 after the second round loss at the All England Championships and then gave a walkover in the Asia Championships in China due to an injury to Satwik.

They made a spirited comeback at the Thailand Open, winning their second title of the season with a straight game win over Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi of China on Sunday.

In the BWF rankings released on Tuesday, they climbed two places with 99670 points to reclaim the top-spot after five weeks.

Double Olympic medalist PV Sindhu dropped one place to No. 15 in the women’s singles rankings, while HS Prannoy retained his No 9 ranking and was the only Indian inside top-10 of the men’s singles.

Lakshya Sen dropped three places to slip to No. 14. Kidambi Srikanth (No 26), Priyanshu Rajawat (No 33) dropped a place each, while Kiran George slipped to No 36.

In the women’s doubles, Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa were the best ranked Indians at No 19, having climbed two sports.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand dropped a place to be ranked World No. 29.

In the mixed doubles, Sathish Kumar Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath climbed three places to be World No. 39 and were the only Indians inside top-50.

