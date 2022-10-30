Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates and scores from the French Open men’s doubles final between Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty and Lu Ching Yao/ Yang Po Han, being played in Paris, France, on Sunday.

Before Satwik-Chirag’s match, Spain’s Carolina Marin and He Bing Jiao of China play in the women’s singles final!

Marin trails yet again 7-11 to the Chinese

Bing Jiao takes the second game 21-9.

Marin has won the first game 21-16 and trails in the second game 8-13 after winning considerable number of points in an effort to equalise the gap.

Previous Results- Mixed doubles final- Zheng Si Wei/ Huang Ya Qiong overpowered Robin Tabeling/ Selena Piek 21-16, 14-21, 22-20 Women’s doubles final- Tan Pearly/ Thinaah Muralitharan edged past Mayu Matsumoto/ Wakana Nagahara 21-19, 18-21, 21-15 Men’s singles final- Viktor Axelsen defeated Rasmus Gemke 21-14, 21-15

PREVIEW

Commonwealth Games champion Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty progressed to the men’s doubles final of the French Open Super 750 badminton tournament with a commanding straight-games win over Korean pair of Choi Sol Gyu and Kim Won Ho in Paris on Saturday.

The world number 8 Indian pair dished out an attacking game and also controlled the net well to outwit the Korean combination, ranked 18th, 21-18, 21-14 in the semifinals that lasted 45 minutes.

The Indian pair, seeded seventh, thus reached its second final of a BWF world tour event in 2022, having won the India Open Super 500 tournament in January earlier this year.

Satwik and Chirag, who had won a bronze medal at the World Championships in August, will play Chinese Taipei’s Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han in the final.

Satwik and Chirag finished as runner-up at the 2019 edition of the tounament.

Head-to-head The Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Chinese Taipei’s duo of Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han will face each other for the first time.