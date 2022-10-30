Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates and scores from the French Open men’s doubles final between Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty and Lu Ching Yao/ Yang Po Han, being played in Paris, France, on Sunday.
Before Satwik-Chirag’s match, Spain’s Carolina Marin and He Bing Jiao of China play in the women’s singles final!
Marin trails yet again 7-11 to the Chinese
Bing Jiao takes the second game 21-9.
Marin has won the first game 21-16 and trails in the second game 8-13 after winning considerable number of points in an effort to equalise the gap.
PREVIEW
Commonwealth Games champion Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty progressed to the men’s doubles final of the French Open Super 750 badminton tournament with a commanding straight-games win over Korean pair of Choi Sol Gyu and Kim Won Ho in Paris on Saturday.
The world number 8 Indian pair dished out an attacking game and also controlled the net well to outwit the Korean combination, ranked 18th, 21-18, 21-14 in the semifinals that lasted 45 minutes.
The Indian pair, seeded seventh, thus reached its second final of a BWF world tour event in 2022, having won the India Open Super 500 tournament in January earlier this year.
Satwik and Chirag, who had won a bronze medal at the World Championships in August, will play Chinese Taipei’s Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han in the final.
Satwik and Chirag finished as runner-up at the 2019 edition of the tounament.