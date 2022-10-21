Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag suffers straight-game loss to Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik

Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty went down fighting against Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the quarterfinals of the Denmark Open Super 750 here on Friday.

Aaron Chia-Wooi Yik, the regaining world champions, defeated the Indian pair 21-16 in the first game.

Going into the second game, Satwik-Chirag took an 11-9 lead at the interval, but the Malaysian pair bounced back to win nine of the following 11 points.

Chia-Wooi Yik eventually won the game 21-19 on their third match point and sealed their place in the semifinals.

This was their seventh straight win over Satwik-Chirag.