Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag suffers straight-game loss to Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik

Aaron Chia-Wooi Yik won the match 21-16, 21-19 on their third match point and sealed their place in the semifinals. This was their seventh straight win over Satwik-Chirag.

Team Sportstar
Odense, Denmark 21 October, 2022 21:18 IST
FILE PHOTO: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty compete in the men’s doubles semifinal against Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik at the BWF World Championships at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, Tokyo, on August 27, 2022.

Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty went down fighting against Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the quarterfinals of the Denmark Open Super 750 here on Friday.

Aaron Chia-Wooi Yik, the regaining world champions, defeated the Indian pair 21-16 in the first game.

BWF World Jr Mixed Team C’ships: India beats Germany 4-1

Going into the second game, Satwik-Chirag took an 11-9 lead at the interval, but the Malaysian pair bounced back to win nine of the following 11 points.

Chia-Wooi Yik eventually won the game 21-19 on their third match point and sealed their place in the semifinals.

This was their seventh straight win over Satwik-Chirag.

