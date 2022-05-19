Thailand Open: Sindhu sets up quarterfinal with Yamaguchi

Double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu beat Korea's Sim Yu Jin in Thailand Open on Thursday to set up a quarterfinal clash with second-seeded Japanese shuttler Akane Yamaguchi.

Sixth-seeded Sindhu won 21-16, 21-13 against the Korean shuttler in 37 minutes. The last eight clash between World No. 7 Sindhu and World No. 1 Yamaguchi will be their 23rd meeting. Sindhu leads 13-9 in the head-to-head.

The duo last faced each other in the semifinal of the Asian Championships in which Yamaguchi came back from a set down to beat Sindhu 13-21, 21-19, 21-16. Sindhu, after clinching the opening game was leading 13-11 in the second when she was given a point penalty for time wasting.

"The umpire told me you're taking a lot of time but the opponent wasn't ready at that point. But the umpire suddenly gave her the point and it was really unfair. I think that was one of the reasons why I lost," Sindhu had told PTI after the match.

READ: Kidambi Srikanth: If badminton gains from Thomas Cup as cricket did from 1983 win, that would be special

Earlier in the day, Kidambi Srikanth, one of the main architects of India's historic Thomas Cup triumph, exited from the tournament after handing a walkover to Irish rival Nhat Nguyen in the second round.

The world no. 11 Indian had earlier produced a gritty show to get the better of Brice Leverdez of France 18-21, 21-10, 21-16 in his opening round match.

In the women's singles, it was curtains for Malvika Bansod, who lost 21-16 14-21 14-21 to Line Christopherson of Denmark in the second round.

The Indian mixed doubles pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto also bowed out in the second round, losing 19-21 20-22 against sixth seeded Malaysia combination of Goh Soon Huat and Lai Shevon Jemie.

Later, Ashwini Bhat K and Shikha Gautam too crashed out in the women's doubles second round, losing 19-21 6-21 against fifth seeds Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara.

(With inputs from PTI)