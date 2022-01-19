More Sports Badminton Badminton Sindhu cruises into second round of Syed Modi International The 26-year-old, who lost in the semifinals at India Open Super 500 last week, thrashed Tanya 21-9, 21-9 at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium. PTI Lucknow 19 January, 2022 13:21 IST Two-time Olympic medallist P. V. Sindhu stormed into the second round of the Syed Modi International. - PTI PTI Lucknow 19 January, 2022 13:21 IST Two-time Olympic medallist P. V. Sindhu stormed into the second round of the Syed Modi International Super 300 tournament with a dominating straight-game win over fellow Indian Tanya Hemanth in the women' singles on Wednesday.The 26-year-old, who lost in the semifinals at India Open Super 500 last week, thrashed Tanya 21-9, 21-9 at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium. Srikanth, Lakshya's success motivated me, says Satwiksairaj India Open champions Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag pair rise in BWF rankings A former world champion, Sindhu, will square off against USA's Lauren Lam, who managed to get past a fighting Ira Sharma 15-21, 21-16, 21-16.In another match, India's Kanika Kanwal overcame USA's Disha Gupta 21-15, 16-21, 21-6 to make a winning start to her campaign. Read more stories on Badminton. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :