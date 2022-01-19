Sindhu cruises into second round of Syed Modi International

Two-time Olympic medallist P. V. Sindhu stormed into the second round of the Syed Modi International Super 300 tournament with a dominating straight-game win over fellow Indian Tanya Hemanth in the women' singles on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old, who lost in the semifinals at India Open Super 500 last week, thrashed Tanya 21-9, 21-9 at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium.

A former world champion, Sindhu, will square off against USA's Lauren Lam, who managed to get past a fighting Ira Sharma 15-21, 21-16, 21-16.

In another match, India's Kanika Kanwal overcame USA's Disha Gupta 21-15, 16-21, 21-6 to make a winning start to her campaign.