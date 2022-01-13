Badminton

Sindhu into quarterfinals of India Open with win over Ira Sharma

P. V. Sindhu beats compatriot Ira Sharma 21-10, 21-10 in the second round.

13 January, 2022 11:14 IST

P. V. Sindhu took 30 minutes to defeat her opponent. - BAI

P. V. Sindhu cruised through to the quarterfinals of India Open with a 21-10, 21-10 win over compatriot Ira Sharma in 30 minutes.

More to follow...

