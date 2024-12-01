 />
Syed Modi International 2024: Sindhu, Treesa-Gayatri pair clinch titles

Top seed Sindhu won 21-14, 21-16 against China’s Luo Yu Wu, World No. 119, in the women’s singles final in 47 minutes.

Published : Dec 01, 2024 13:03 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s PV Sindhu (in pic) defeated China’s Luo Yu Wu in the women’s singles final of the Syed Modi India International in Lucknow on Sunday.
India’s PV Sindhu (in pic) defeated China’s Luo Yu Wu in the women’s singles final of the Syed Modi India International in Lucknow on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/THE HINDU
India's PV Sindhu (in pic) defeated China's Luo Yu Wu in the women's singles final of the Syed Modi India International in Lucknow on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/THE HINDU

P V Sindhu clinched her first title in more than two years at the Syed Modi India International, a BWF World Tour Super 300 tournament, at the Babu Banarasi Das badminton academy in Lucknow on Sunday.

Top seed Sindhu won 21-14, 21-16 against China’s Luo Yu Wu, World No. 119, in the women’s singles final in 47 minutes. The 29-year-old Indian, a two-time Olympic medallist, had last won a title on the BWF World Tour at the Singapore Open in 2022.

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand clinched the women’s doubles title. The second-seeded Indian pair, who has qualified for the BWF World Tour Finals, defeated China’s Li Jing Bao and Li Qian 21-18, 21-11 in 41 minutes.

However, Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto lost the mixed doubles final. The fifth-seeded Indian duo of Dhruv and Tanisha went down 21-18, 14-21, 8-21 to the sixth-seeded Thai pair of Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran in 51 minutes.

READ | Parupalli Kashyap: We have superstars and money but badminton as a sport hasn’t grown

India suffered defeat in men’s doubles final too as Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy and K. Sai Pratheek lost 14-21, 21-19, 17-21 to China’s Di Huang and Yang Liu.

Later in the day, Lakshya Sen takes on Jia Heng Jason Teh of Singapore in the men’s singles summit clash.

