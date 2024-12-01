Syed Modi International 2024: Sindhu, Treesa-Gayatri pair clinch titles

P V Sindhu clinched her first title in more than two years at the Syed Modi India International, a BWF World Tour Super 300 tournament, at the Babu Banarasi Das badminton academy in Lucknow on Sunday.

Top seed Sindhu won 21-14, 21-16 against China’s Luo Yu Wu, World No. 119, in the women’s singles final in 47 minutes. The 29-year-old Indian, a two-time Olympic medallist, had last won a title on the BWF World Tour at the Singapore Open in 2022.

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand clinched the women’s doubles title. The second-seeded Indian pair, who has qualified for the BWF World Tour Finals, defeated China’s Li Jing Bao and Li Qian 21-18, 21-11 in 41 minutes.

However, Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto lost the mixed doubles final. The fifth-seeded Indian duo of Dhruv and Tanisha went down 21-18, 14-21, 8-21 to the sixth-seeded Thai pair of Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran in 51 minutes.

India suffered defeat in men’s doubles final too as Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy and K. Sai Pratheek lost 14-21, 21-19, 17-21 to China’s Di Huang and Yang Liu.

Later in the day, Lakshya Sen takes on Jia Heng Jason Teh of Singapore in the men’s singles summit clash.