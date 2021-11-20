Badminton

Sindhu loses to Yamaguchi in semis, bows out of Indonesia Masters

Japan's Akane Yamaguchi beat India's P. V. Sindhu 21-13, 21-9 in the semifinals of the Indonesia Masters on Saturday.

20 November, 2021 11:38 IST

P. V. Sindhu lost in straight games to No. 1 seed Yamaguchi. - AP

P. V. Sindhu's winning run at the Indonesia Masters was halted on Saturday as she lost to Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the semifinals.

Sindhu lost 21-13, 21-9 in 32 minutes.

More to follow...

